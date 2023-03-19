Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano slipped past leader Brad Keselowski on the final lap and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Although Chevrolet drivers won the season’s first four races, Fords and Toyotas were in the mix for the win in the closing laps Sunday.

Keselowski, seeking to end a 65-race winless streak, held the lead at the white flag, but Logano, helped by a push from Christopher Bell, ran past Keselowski on the outside and took the lead for good. Following in the top five were Bell, Corey LaJoie (his best career finish) and Tyler Reddick.

“This is so special to win at Atlanta for me,” said Logano, who grew up racing Legends cars on the track’s quarter-mile loop. “I have so many memories of me and my dad racing Legends cars here. This is full circle for me. This thing was an animal — very, very fast.”

The win was the 32nd of Logano’s career but his first at AMS.

Leader Aric Almirola, running on older tires, lost control with 52 laps remaining when a tire exploded. He was hit by second-place Kyle Larson. Both cars suffered major damage, and Almirola and Larson left the race.

With 71 laps remaining, a multi-car crash began when leader Kevin Harvick lost control as Ross Chastain approached his rear bumper. As Harvick spun out of control, cars scrambled in the middle of the lead drafting pack. Chris Buescher‘s car spun and hit the inside wall. Chastain inherited the lead.

Austin Cindric finished first at the end of Stage 2. Reddick, Logano, Alex Bowman and William Byron followed Cindric to the finish line. Through two stages, Logano had led 135 laps. No other driver had led more than seven.

Logano, the pole winner, was the boss in the first stage, leading all 60 laps to score his first stage win of the season. He was followed by Cindric, Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

The race’s first caution flew only 11 laps into the race as Bubba Wallace hit the inside wall. After repairs, he returned to the race two laps down and in last place. He later lost another lap.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Austin Cindric

Who had a good race: Joey Logano was clearly the dominant car over the first two stages and made a fine move on the last lap to win. … Brad Keselowski ran at or near the front all day and put himself in position to win over the final laps, finishing second. … Corey LaJoie ran well in the final stage and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: Bubba Wallace brought out the race’s first caution on Lap 11, losing control of his car and slamming the inside wall. He lost two laps. … William Byron came into the race with two consecutive wins but was among the drivers sidelined by a multi0car crash with 71 laps left. … Chris Buescher raced with the leaders but parked with heavy damage during the race’s fourth caution. … Aric Almirola’s team gambled with tire strategy, taking the lead in the final stage but eventually failing as Almirola whacked the wall and left the race.

Next: The Cup Series rolls on to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for a March 26 race (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

