Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Joey Logano powered to the front late in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and won the 400-miler, gathering an automatic berth in the championship race Nov. 6 at Phoenix.

Logano passed Ross Chastain, the leader, with three laps to go and led the rest of the way.

The year’s breakthrough driver, Chastain was fast over the final miles but couldn’t hold off Logano, who had fresher tires.

Chastain, who led a race-high 68 laps, pushed to the front in the race’s final stage and built leads up to two seconds as the final miles approached, but Logano gained on him steadily over the last 10 laps and made the winning pass with relative ease.

Logano thus becomes the first driver to fill one of the spots in the Championship Four. Three other drivers will earn the opportunity to race for the title in the next two weeks before the tour arrives at Phoenix Raceway the first weekend of November to decide the championship.

Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin sit above the cutline after Sunday’s race. Below the cutline are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Christopher Bell.

Chastain had a one-second lead over second-place Blaney on lap 228 when Blaney lost control of his Ford and hit the outside wall, slid across the track and hit the inside wall. Blaney returned to the track with considerable damage.

Twelve laps later, Daniel Suarez, running in fourth, lost control of his car, came down the track and slid onto the infield grass, causing the day’s seventh caution.

The race saw some hot times in the desert, and the biggest involved two non-playoff drivers.

A major crash and post-crash altercation occurred on lap 95 as Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace tangled in Turn 4. Larson moved up the track and pushed Wallace into the outside wall. Wallace came down the track and hit Larson, sending both cars spinning. Larson’s car clipped the Toyota of Bell, damaging it and eliminating Bell from the race.

After he climbed out of his car, Wallace made a beeline for Larson, yelling at him and then pushing him several times before walking away.

Bell’s early exit from the race will cost him significantly in the playoff chase. After the first race of the round, he sits in the eighth and last spot in the standings.

The race’s first caution appeared with three laps left in the first stage as Kyle Busch lost control of his car exiting Turn 4, sliding into the outside wall and then onto the infield grass. Busch came back to finish third, behind Logano and Chastain. Briscoe was fourth and Hamlin fifth.

Wallace ran up front early in the race, leading at Las Vegas for the first time, and won the first stage. He led 24 laps during the stage. Pole winner Tyler Reddick led the most laps — 32.

Stage 1 winner: Bubba Wallace

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next: The middle race in the Round of 8 is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC) at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. Remaining on the schedule after Homestead are Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas originally appeared on NBCSports.com