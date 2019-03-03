Joey Logano wins NASCAR's air duct experiment at Las Vegas

Joey Logano during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Joey Logano held off teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win Sunday’s race at Las Vegas and clinch a chance at defending his Cup Series title.

Logano and Keselowski were the top two cars over the final run of the race, which didn’t feature any cautions outside of stage breaks. It’s the first Cup Series race since stage racing was introduced in 2017 to not have a caution for debris, a crash or anything similar. Excluding the stage cautions, it’s the first race without a caution since the fall of 2002.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The lack of cautions might be attributable to the air ducts and increased downforce installed on the cars for the first time together in 2019. Drivers hardly had to let off the gas in the corners and had more aerodynamic stability than they had at Las Vegas in 2018. While drivers were on the edge looking for as much speed as possible, few drivers seemed on the edge of control.

‘This is a big motor thing now’

With drivers barely burping the throttle entering the corners, horsepower was extremely important on Sunday. If a driver let off the gas for an extended period of time he lost a ton of momentum. And momentum is key when you’re hardly slowing down and have 200 fewer horsepower than you did a year ago.

“This is a big motor thing now, you’re on the gas so much,” Logano said. “You don’t lift, for the most part. You lift a little bit, but that horsepower under the hood is a huge deal.”

Keselowski had some serious momentum in the final two corners of the race. He closed the gap on Logano and had a chance to get alongside him in turn 4. But he wasn’t able to come close to clearing Logano as the two cars exited the corner.

“I overdrove the entry and was pushing up into the wall and had to lift big and I was like oh no, that was his chance to get under me,” Logano said.

Story continues

Kyle Busch finishes third after speeding penalty

Busch had one of the best cars throughout the race but got stuck back in traffic during the second stage because of a pit road speeding penalty. He rebounded to third but wasn’t happy about the lack of throttle off time during the race.

“Yeah because the cars don’t have any speed,” Busch told Fox when asked if the penalty was too hard to overcome. “You’re wide open just trying to suck off of any cars that you can in front of you to get a draft. And I was running 31 flats when I was chasing the leaders down and once I got there I was stalled out to 31.40s because the wind was so bad. Behind those guys you couldn’t corner anymore, you couldn’t maneuver. I couldn’t run low if they ran low. I couldn’t run high if they ran high. So you’re always trying to figure out which way to go and I certainly screwed up our day.”

There was no pack racing here

If you were expecting cars to be bunched together after the weeks of NASCAR hype about the rules changes designed for closer racing, you’re not alone. And while the finish was close, Sunday’s race wasn’t a pack race. Cars still got relatively strung out throughout the field.

Just three fewer cars got lapped in the first stage than in the first stage of the spring race at Las Vegas in 2018. And Kevin Harvick drove out to a healthy lead during that stage too.

Clean air was king. And perhaps an even more powerful king than usual. Lapped cars played a pivotal role in slowing down the leaders when they were approached and drivers said their cars didn’t handle very well in traffic.

The changes NASCAR made to the cars, especially the air ducts, were designed to minimize the effects of dirty air. After last week’s race at Atlanta and Sunday’s race at Vegas, it’s easy to conclude that aerodynamic efficiency is even more important than it was before.

Full results

1. Joey Logano

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Kyle Busch

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Kurt Busch

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. Aric Almirola

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Chase Elliott

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Alex Bowman

12. Kyle Larson

13. Erik Jones

14. Clint Bowyer

15. Paul Menard

16. William Byron

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Chris Buescher

19. Jimmie Johnson

20. Austin Dillon

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Ryan Blaney

23. Daniel Hemric

24. Ryan Newman

25. Ryan Preece

26. Bubba Wallace

27. Corey LaJoie

28. David Ragan

29. Ty Dillon

30. Michael McDowell

31. Parker Kligerman

32. Landon Cassill

33. Ross Chastain

34. Matt Tifft

35. Cody Ware

36. Reed Sorenson

37. BJ McLeod

38. Joey Gase





– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: