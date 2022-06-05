Joey Logano wins inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. — Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch in over time to win the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.

It’s Logano’s second points win of the season.

A crash by Kevin Harvick set up the dramatic finish. Busch restarted on the outside and had Logano on his inside on the front row.

Logano got the lead in Turn 1. Busch crossed over and got the lead in Turn 3. Logano then dived underneath Busch to get the lead back in Turn 4 and went on to win.

Busch finished second, .Kurt Busch was third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Ross Chastain provided much of the drama in the first two stages.

Chastain’s bump sent Denny Hamlin into the wall, leading to a caution on Lap 66. Hamlin expressed his dissatisfaction about 15 laps later, forcing Chastain down to the apron on the backstretch when Chastain went by the slower Hamlin.

But that wasn’t the end of things.

Chastain was squeezed in the middle of three-wide on a restart just after Lap 100 and hit Chase Elliott, sending Elliott into the wall.

On the restart, Elliott lined up behind Chastain and hit the back of Chastain’s car, sending up the track. Hamlin, who restarted behind both then came by and hit the side of Chastain’s car. Hamlin was told on his radio that NASCAR said that was enough.

Flat left rear tires impacted the race for Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.

Briscoe led the first 27 laps from the pole before he had to pit for a flat left rear tire. Blaney hit the wall after a flat left rear to bring out the caution on Lap 96.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kurt Busch

NEXT: The series races June 12 at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET on FS1)

