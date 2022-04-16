Joey Logano wins heat, rolls to Camping World Trucks pole on Bristol dirt

Staff Report
·2 min read
Joey Logano landed the pole position for Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

RELATED: Starting lineup | Weekend schedule

Logano, a Cup Series regular, emerged from Saturday afternoon’s four 15-lap qualifying heats with the best points tally — a combination of heat results and points earned by passing. His No. 54 Team DGR Ford will start first in Saturday night’s main event, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). He’ll make his first Truck Series start since 2015.

Series points leader Ben Rhodes will start second in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota. Stewart Friesen, Parker Kligerman and Chandler Smith completed the top five in the 36-truck starting lineup.

Cup Series regular Austin Dillon led all the way in the opening heat, driving a No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet that was repaired after a bump-up in Friday’s practice. Trucks regular Ty Majeski went wire-to-wire in Heat 2, holding off Carson Hocevar’s late surge.

Heat 3 was slowed eight laps in after Hailie Deegan spun the No. 1 Ford in Turn 2. That was the only thing that slowed Logano, who vaulted from fifth to first to rack up passing points, bypassing Grant Enfinger on the lone restart for the heat win.

Smith led all 15 laps in the fourth and final heat, warding off persistent pressure from Chase Elliott.

Jessica Friesen and Norm Benning failed to qualify for the 150-lap feature.

QUALIFYING HEAT RESULTS

Heat 1

Pos.

No.

Driver

Manufacturer

1

20

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

2

75

Parker Kligerman

Chevrolet

3

91

Colby Howard

Chevrolet

4

49

Andrew Gordon

Ford

5

22

Austin Wayne Self

Chevrolet

6

24

Jack Wood

Chevrolet

7

9

Blaine Perkins

Chevrolet

8

56

Timmy Hill

Toyota

9

51

Buddy Kofoid

Toyota

10

15

Tanner Gray

Ford

Heat 2

Pos.

No.

Driver

Manufacturer

1

66

Ty Majeski

Toyota

2

42

Carson Hocevar

Chevrolet

3

88

Matt Crafton

Toyota

4

16

Tyler Ankrum

Toyota

5

30

Tate Fogleman

Toyota

6

38

Zane Smith

Ford

7

33

Mike Marlar

Toyota

8

45

Lawless Alan

Chevrolet

9

61

Chase Purdy

Toyota

10

43

Keith McGee

Chevrolet

 

Heat 3

Pos.

No.

Driver

Manufacturer

1

54

Joey Logano

Ford

2

99

Ben Rhodes

Toyota

3

23

Grant Enfinger

Chevrolet

4

98

Christian Eckes

Toyota

5

25

Matt DiBenedetto

Chevrolet

6

02

Kaz Grala

Chevrolet

7

1

Hailie Deegan

Ford

8

44

Kris Wright

Chevrolet

9

6

Norm Benning

Chevrolet

Heat 4

Pos.

No.

Driver

Manufacturer

1

18

Chandler Smith

Toyota

2

7

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

3

19

Derek Kraus

Chevrolet

4

52

Stewart Friesen

Toyota

5

4

John Hunter Nemechek

Toyota

6

17

Harrison Burton

Ford

7

40

Dean Thompson

Chevrolet

8

62

Jessica Friesen

Toyota

9

12

Spencer Boyd

Chevrolet

This story will be updated.

