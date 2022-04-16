Joey Logano wins heat, rolls to Camping World Trucks pole on Bristol dirt
- Joey LoganoAmerican racing driver
- Stewart FriesenCanadian racing driver
Joey Logano landed the pole position for Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.
Logano, a Cup Series regular, emerged from Saturday afternoon’s four 15-lap qualifying heats with the best points tally — a combination of heat results and points earned by passing. His No. 54 Team DGR Ford will start first in Saturday night’s main event, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). He’ll make his first Truck Series start since 2015.
Series points leader Ben Rhodes will start second in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota. Stewart Friesen, Parker Kligerman and Chandler Smith completed the top five in the 36-truck starting lineup.
Cup Series regular Austin Dillon led all the way in the opening heat, driving a No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet that was repaired after a bump-up in Friday’s practice. Trucks regular Ty Majeski went wire-to-wire in Heat 2, holding off Carson Hocevar’s late surge.
Heat 3 was slowed eight laps in after Hailie Deegan spun the No. 1 Ford in Turn 2. That was the only thing that slowed Logano, who vaulted from fifth to first to rack up passing points, bypassing Grant Enfinger on the lone restart for the heat win.
Smith led all 15 laps in the fourth and final heat, warding off persistent pressure from Chase Elliott.
Jessica Friesen and Norm Benning failed to qualify for the 150-lap feature.
QUALIFYING HEAT RESULTS
Heat 1
Pos.
No.
Driver
Manufacturer
1
20
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
2
75
Parker Kligerman
Chevrolet
3
91
Colby Howard
Chevrolet
4
49
Andrew Gordon
Ford
5
22
Austin Wayne Self
Chevrolet
6
24
Jack Wood
Chevrolet
7
9
Blaine Perkins
Chevrolet
8
56
Timmy Hill
Toyota
9
51
Buddy Kofoid
Toyota
10
15
Tanner Gray
Ford
Heat 2
Pos.
No.
Driver
Manufacturer
1
66
Ty Majeski
Toyota
2
42
Carson Hocevar
Chevrolet
3
88
Matt Crafton
Toyota
4
16
Tyler Ankrum
Toyota
5
30
Tate Fogleman
Toyota
6
38
Zane Smith
Ford
7
33
Mike Marlar
Toyota
8
45
Lawless Alan
Chevrolet
9
61
Chase Purdy
Toyota
10
43
Keith McGee
Chevrolet
Heat 3
Pos.
No.
Driver
Manufacturer
1
54
Joey Logano
Ford
2
99
Ben Rhodes
Toyota
3
23
Grant Enfinger
Chevrolet
4
98
Christian Eckes
Toyota
5
25
Matt DiBenedetto
Chevrolet
6
02
Kaz Grala
Chevrolet
7
1
Hailie Deegan
Ford
8
44
Kris Wright
Chevrolet
9
6
Norm Benning
Chevrolet
Heat 4
Pos.
No.
Driver
Manufacturer
1
18
Chandler Smith
Toyota
2
7
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
3
19
Derek Kraus
Chevrolet
4
52
Stewart Friesen
Toyota
5
4
John Hunter Nemechek
Toyota
6
17
Harrison Burton
Ford
7
40
Dean Thompson
Chevrolet
8
62
Jessica Friesen
Toyota
9
12
Spencer Boyd
Chevrolet
This story will be updated.