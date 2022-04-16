Joey Logano wins heat, rolls to Camping World Trucks pole on Bristol dirt

Joey Logano landed the pole position for Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

Logano, a Cup Series regular, emerged from Saturday afternoon’s four 15-lap qualifying heats with the best points tally — a combination of heat results and points earned by passing. His No. 54 Team DGR Ford will start first in Saturday night’s main event, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). He’ll make his first Truck Series start since 2015.

Series points leader Ben Rhodes will start second in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota. Stewart Friesen, Parker Kligerman and Chandler Smith completed the top five in the 36-truck starting lineup.

Cup Series regular Austin Dillon led all the way in the opening heat, driving a No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet that was repaired after a bump-up in Friday’s practice. Trucks regular Ty Majeski went wire-to-wire in Heat 2, holding off Carson Hocevar’s late surge.

Heat 3 was slowed eight laps in after Hailie Deegan spun the No. 1 Ford in Turn 2. That was the only thing that slowed Logano, who vaulted from fifth to first to rack up passing points, bypassing Grant Enfinger on the lone restart for the heat win.

Smith led all 15 laps in the fourth and final heat, warding off persistent pressure from Chase Elliott.

Jessica Friesen and Norm Benning failed to qualify for the 150-lap feature.

QUALIFYING HEAT RESULTS

Heat 1 Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer 1 20 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 75 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 3 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 4 49 Andrew Gordon Ford 5 22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 6 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 7 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 8 56 Timmy Hill Toyota 9 51 Buddy Kofoid Toyota 10 15 Tanner Gray Ford

Heat 2

Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer 1 66 Ty Majeski Toyota 2 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 3 88 Matt Crafton Toyota 4 16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota 5 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 6 38 Zane Smith Ford 7 33 Mike Marlar Toyota 8 45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet 9 61 Chase Purdy Toyota 10 43 Keith McGee Chevrolet

Heat 3

Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer 1 54 Joey Logano Ford 2 99 Ben Rhodes Toyota 3 23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 4 98 Christian Eckes Toyota 5 25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 6 02 Kaz Grala Chevrolet 7 1 Hailie Deegan Ford 8 44 Kris Wright Chevrolet 9 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet

Heat 4

Pos. No. Driver Manufacturer 1 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 2 7 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3 19 Derek Kraus Chevrolet 4 52 Stewart Friesen Toyota 5 4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 6 17 Harrison Burton Ford 7 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 8 62 Jessica Friesen Toyota 9 12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet

