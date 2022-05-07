Joey Logano wins Darlington pole

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano scored his first pole of the season and 23rd of his career Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Logano won the pole with a lap of 170.720 mph. His last pole was at Michigan in June 2019. This is his 11th different season with a pole. Logano will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (170.236 mph).

Christopher Bell (169.818 mph) will start third and have Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. (169.292 mph) next to him in the second row. Kyle Busch (169.216 mph) completes the top five.

Former Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick will start at the rear after incidents in practice. Elliott crashed. Harvick’s car suffered damage after a flat tire. Harvick has won two of the last five Darlington Cup races. BJ McLeod also did not make an attempt and will join Elliott and Harvick at the back of the field.

