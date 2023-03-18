Joey Logano wins Busch Light Pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joey Logano won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion drove his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to a pole speed of 177.374 mph, besting teammate Austin Cindric for the premier spot on the starting grid.

Following the pair were Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola to round out the top five.

“Nobody really knows what they have for handling yet, but hopefully we have a little bit of both in this thing and we can control the race,” Logano said after his second pole of the season and the 28th of his career. “Obviously, Team Penske had a great day today and we‘ll try to continue that tomorrow.”

Joey Logano sits in his No. 22 Ford for qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Series points leader Kevin Harvick finished the final round in sixth with a 176.769 mph hot lap. Fords swept the top eight qualifying spots, with Kyle Larson as the top Chevrolet driver in ninth and Christopher Bell’s Toyota completing the top 10.

“I‘m hoping it‘s transferable to the race,” Logano said of Ford’s qualifying strength. “I think it‘s pretty obvious at this point throughout the field where certain manufacturers have gone over the offseason with some of their changes to the noses and whatnot. It‘s pretty obvious that this is kind of our wheelhouse — when you come to superspeedways or bigger race tracks like Fontana, Michigan, Atlanta, Talladega, Daytona. I think those will probably be our strongest race tracks and it kind of showed again today.”

Qualifying was not immune to a handful of spins and skids, headlined by BJ McLeod and Ty Gibbs in the opening round and Christopher Bell during the final round. Ford dominated the opening round, spearheaded by Logano. Eight of the top 10 machines to qualify for the final round were Fords.

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It’s the fifth race of the Cup Series season.