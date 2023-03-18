Joey Logano wins Atlanta pole: ‘We’ve definitely got the speed’
Joey Logano discusses winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Team Penske swept the top three spots.
Joey Logano discusses winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Team Penske swept the top three spots.
Rain canceled NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Team Penske drivers Joey Logano, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney take the top three starting spots for Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta.
The off-track happenings have made more headlines than the on-track activity through one month of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Each week, we take our (theoretical) $100 and "bet" it on the upcoming NASCAR race. This week, it's Atlanta, where William Byron won't win. Right?
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
Georgia’s 2nd spring football practice Thursday came under sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s and some rare media viewing time allotted.
Eli Tomac will be highly motivated to win his fourth consecutive Ford Field race this week and recapture the red plate from Cooper Webb.
As Ohio State works on its roster for 2023-24, here's a list of transfer players who have been linked with the Buckeyes.
Sergio Perez claimed pole position for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to salvage pride for Red Bull after Max Verstappen was forced out of qualifying with a driveshaft failure in Q2.The two Haas cars and both Alfa Romeos were eliminated along with Verstappen, creating the prospect of an unexpectedly open battle for pole with Alonso seeking his first pole in 11 years since the 2012 German Grand Prix.
Kyle Busch's observations and questions in team meetings already have made an impact in his tenure at Richard Childress Racing.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Nittany Lions have won 10 of the last 12 NCAA Championships.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
Chad Knaus: 'Nobody is holding the single-source providers accountable at the level that they need to be .... we’re not getting the right parts.'
"It cannot be held against Edey that he is 7-4. If he takes illegal contact, it should be a foul," said Bo Boroski, who spent 20 years as a DI ref.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Follow reaction to qualifying in Jeddah as Sergio Perez claims pole while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will start P15 after a power issue
The NCAA women's tournament continues its first round on Saturday.
Team USA looks to keep its title defense alive as it battles unbeaten Venezuela in the 2023 WBC quarterfinals.