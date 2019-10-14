Joey Logano, William Byron among drivers in wreck with 24 laps left at Talladega

Playoff drivers Joey Logano and William Byron were involved in a multi-car wreck with 24 laps left in Monday’s Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck occurred with both drivers running in the top five and began when Byron, running in the bottom lane on the backstretch, was turned by Kurt Busch into Logano, which started a chain reaction.

Other drivers involved include Erik Jones, Matt Crafton, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Preece.

Logano’s team has made repairs in an attempt to finish the race. Byron and Jones were eliminated.

The second Big One of the day! William Byron gets into Joey Logano, and chaos ensues! Watch @NASCAR from @TalladegaSuperS on NBCSN! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/27rWQjdP43 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 14, 2019



