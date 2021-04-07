  • Oops!
Joey Logano will start first at Martinsville

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
Joey Logano's Bristol dirt win helped earn him the pole for Saturday night's race at Martinsville.

Logano will start alongside Denny Hamlin for the night race (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) after he became the seventh different winner in the first seven races of the 2021 Cup Series season. Hamlin finished second to Logano at Bristol.

Logano is one of three 2021 winners who start in the top five. Homestead winner William Byron starts third and Atlanta winner Ryan Blaney starts fourth. 

With no practice or qualifying ahead of Saturday's race, NASCAR's qualifying formula was used to set the lineup. The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Here's the full starting lineup for the race. NASCAR returns to action at Martinsville after the first off weekend of the season over Easter.

[NASCAR at Martinsville betting preview]

Starting lineup

1. Joey Logano

2. Denny Hamlin

3. William Byron

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Chase Elliott

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Newman

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Daniel Suarez

12. Kyle Busch

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Michael McDowell

15. Chris Buescher

16. Erik Jones

17. Ryan Preece

18. Austin Dillon

19. Kyle Larson

20. Alex Bowman

21. Kurt Busch

22. Matt DiBenedetto

23. Christopher Bell

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Bubba Wallace

26. Cole Custer

27. Ross Chastain

28. JJ Yeley

29. Quin Houff

30. Justin Haley

31. Aric Almirola

32. Cody Ware

33. Josh Bilicki

34. Corey LaJoie

35. Anthony Alfredo

36. BJ McLeod

37. James Davison

