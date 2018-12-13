Joey Logano welcomes Mustang to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

Cup Champion Joey Logano and Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. climbed behind the wheel of 2019 Ford Mustangs to do a little drifting on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and welcome the car model to NASCAR.

The Ford Mustang will be raced in Cup competition next year after being used in the Xfinity Series since 2011.

For Logano, the experience gave him a chance to practice throwing his car into a drift – a necessary skill for a driver wanting to do donuts on the front stretch following a NASCAR win.

“I had an incredible time drifting the 2019 NASCAR Mustang with Vaughn Gittin Jr.,” Logano said in a press release. “The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports coupe in the world, and I’m so excited to get to race it in the Cup series next year. This was a really fun way to be welcomed into the Mustang family. I’m looking forward to doing more Mustang burnouts and donuts on the way to victory lane next year!”

The Formula Drift Champion Gittin has more experience sliding sideways, but Logano was able to match him during the session.

“Drifting door-to-door in the new Roval infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Joey behind wheel of the new 2019 NASCAR Mustang was a wild and fun experience,” Gittin said in the release. “I have never seen a driver from another [racing] discipline take to drifting like Joey did. After a bit of instruction he was linking turns and I was comfortable to get super close. A true Fun-Haver at heart, Joey’s smile from ear-to-ear said it all for me! He was bit by the drift bug and I look forward to some more fun with the champ in the future!”

Watch the video above for a look at the action from the Roval.

