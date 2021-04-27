Joey Logano: 'I want to be an advocate of change' after Talladega wreck

Two days removed from a rollover wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano said he wants to be “an advocate of change” as NASCAR investigates Sunday’s wreck and evaluates its superspeedway racing package.

Logano’s No. 22 went airborne on the final lap of Stage 1 at the 2.66-mile track after a multicar wreck. Logano was running third and in the high line when inadvertent contact from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into Denny Hamlin sent Hamlin’s No. 11 car into the left rear of Logano’s No. 22, starting the incident.

“We want to continue to make our sport better,” Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And we have over the years. Think about where our cars came from and where they are now. And now we need to look at, how do we keep these cars on the ground?

” … I want to be an advocate for change for our sport to look at ways to be better. I know we have the Next Gen car coming (in 2022). We think that will be better, but we have two more races on superspeedways this year and we must do something.”

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller had previously said Monday that NASCAR shared Logano’s sentiment about his car leaving the racing surface.

“Cars getting up in the air is not good,” Miller said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on and will continue to work on, and I know that our engineers will be in touch with the crew chiefs and the engineers at Penske and Joey, trying to dig through every detail of what transpired there.”

Logano’s personal suggestion is to reduce the size of the rear spoiler, which is 9 inches tall at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway.

“Everyone is going to have their own suggestion — mine is that we have to get some of the spoiler back off the car,” Logano said. “The spoiler creates, in my opinion, the runs that we see. The big runs that create the pushes and the shoves. Cars don’t crash in the corners anymore. They crash down the straightaways from pushing.

” … A lot of it is the big spoiler and the big runs and all the pushing. It is nobody‘s fault. Denny (Hamlin) is trying to go, and (Stenhouse) is trying to go. It is a product of this racing. We have to fix it, though.”

“We’re going to make it better, no matter what, because we have a lot of smart people with big hearts that care,” Logano added. “That’s exciting for me. I look forward to see what comes up here the next few weeks.”