Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano snag stages in Kansas playoff race

Denny Hamlin took the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with 34 laps remaining in the stage, pacing the field the rest of the way for the Stage 2 victory in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The victory was Hamlin’s fifth stage win of the 2019 season. Last week’s winner at Talladega, Ryan Blaney, placed runner-up in the stage.

Truex, who has led 33 laps thus far, faded to third, while Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and his defending race winner teammate Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. Stage 1 winner Joey Logano placed seventh.

Midway through the stage, Kyle Larson got into the back of the No. 66 of Joey Gase to send it spinning and bring out the caution. Gase then took his ride to the garage, thus ending his day.

Larson, in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, placed 14th despite having led 60 laps. He’s already locked into the Round of 8 with a victory earlier this month at Dover International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski was the lowest-finishing playoff driver, in 16th.

Place Driver Team Pts 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 10 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5 7 Joey Logano Team Penske 4 8 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing 3 9 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 2 10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 1

STAGE 1

Joey Logano stayed out during a late-stage caution and emerged during the ensuing restart to win Stage 1 in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Kansas Speedway.

It was the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford’s 10th stage win of the season, and it came after he went two laps down earlier in the stage with a loose wheel.

Right behind him was Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Rounding out the top five were Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Kyle Busch in the No. 18 JGR Toyota.

Series points leader Denny Hamlin led nine laps and placed eighth in the stage. Kyle Larson led 60 laps, but fell to 13th after the caution came out.

Coming off his first pole of the season, Richard Childress Racing driver Daniel Hemric quickly handed off the lead after pacing the field for five laps and finished 16th in the stage.

Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman made contact early in the stage, taking off a chunk of the right rear fender of the No. 6 Ford of Newman. It was contact between Newman and Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with five laps remaining in the stage, however, that brought out the caution to set up the restart at the end of the stage.