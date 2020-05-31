Joey Logano upset with Chase Elliott after Bristol finish

Joey Logano was upset with Chase Elliott after their incident battling for the lead with three laps left in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“He wrecked me,” Logano said on FS1 after discussing the incident with Elliott on pit road. “He got loose underneath me. The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology, like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’

“But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish. Anyways, man, we had a good recovery with our Autotrader Mustang and had a shot to win. That’s all you can hope for.

“I passed him clean. It’s hard racing at the end, I get that. It’s hard racing, but, golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

Said Elliott: “Just going for the win, trying to get a run underneath him and got really loose. … As soon as I turned off the wall I had zero chance in making it. I’ll certainly take the blame.

“I feel like I had to keep him behind me right there to win the race. I hate that we both wrecked but can’t go back in time now.”

Logano finished 21st. Elliott finished 22nd.

AN UNREAL FINISH! Chase Elliott and Joey Logano crash racing for the lead, and Brad @Keselowski sneaks by to WIN at @BMSUpdates! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/72G7O9BLDm — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 31, 2020





We put ourselves in the position we needed to be. 5 to go making a pass for the win. Hate it for our @AutoTrader_com team. Really wanted to get them in victory lane today — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 31, 2020





