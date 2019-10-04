Larson, Logano top Friday's Monster Energy Series practices at Dover

Kyle Larson locked up the top spot in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Larson’s lap at 162.705 mph pushed the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet to the top of the chart in the 50-minute session. Larson has five top-five finishes at the 1-mile concrete oval, but is still seeking his first premier-series win there.

Martin Truex Jr., who is vying for a season sweep of Dover’s two races, landed the second-fastest spot in final practice for Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). His Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota notched a best lap of 161.377 mph.

Kevin Harvick was third-fastest, with Brad Keselowski and defending race winner Chase Elliott completing a top-five sweep of title-eligible drivers.

Busch Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET (NBCSN, NBC Sports App and MRN Radio). Sunday’s 400-miler is the fourth of 10 playoff races, and the first of three races in the postseason’s Round of 12.

Logano leaps atop leaderboard in first practice

Joey Logano rose to the top of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leaderboard Friday afternoon, heading first practice at Dover International Speedway.

Logano pushed the Team Penske No. 22 Ford to a best lap of 163.221 mph on the 1-mile concrete track. He’ll be seeking his first Dover win in Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the track’s 100th race for NASCAR’s top division.

William Byron was second-fastest in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet with a best speed of 162.133 mph in the 50-minute session. That was just ahead of his Hendrick teammate Jimmie Johnson, an 11-time Dover winner who logged the third-fastest lap (161.834 mph) in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Penske’s Ryan Blaney (161.507) and Hendrick’s Alex Bowman (161.067) rounded out the top five in the opening tune-up.

Chase Elliott, last week’s winner and the defending race winner at the Monster Mile, was 13th-fastest in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet. Martin Truex Jr., who prevailed at Dover earlier this season, turned in the 12th-fastest lap in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota.