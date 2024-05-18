Joey Logano takes All-Star Race pole, No. 20 crew wins Pit Crew Challenge

Team Penske’s Joey Logano and the No. 22 pit crew combined to score the top spot in Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying session at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The No. 22’s team excellence on pit road puts Logano on the pole for the main event and first of two 60-lap heat races on Saturday (5:20 p.m. ET, FS2, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which will set the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell’s pit crew delivered a 13.223-second stop, propelling them to victory in the 2024 Pit Crew Challenge.

The conclusion of All-Star Open qualifying was canceled due to weather Friday evening, which means the NASCAR Rule Book will set the field.

Ty Gibbs and Alex Bowman will start on the front row in Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The top two finishers in the All-Star Open, including the Fan Vote winner, will transfer to Sunday night’s All-Star Race in Wilkes County (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Pit times will also determine pit-stall selection for the races on All-Star Weekend.

