Joey Logano takes 10th at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joey Logano rounded out the top 10 in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Logano added 27 points to his season total.

Logano started in third position and led 10 laps in the race, holding the lead a total of two times. The 13th-year driver has secured 25 career victories, with 118 top-five finishes and 204 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Logano has put together two top-five finishes and four top-10s.

The Middletown, Connecticut native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 11 spots higher than his career mark of 13.8 and completing the race six places ahead of his 15.7 career average finish.

Logano’s 10th-place finish was against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured five cautions and 24 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick secured the win in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Martin Truex Jr placed third, Ryan Blaney took fourth, and Denny Hamlin finished off the top five.

Truex got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

