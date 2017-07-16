Joey Logano suffers mechanical issue, NASCAR takes part from car

Joey Logano‘s hope of rebounding in the NASCAR Cup standings during Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway went off-track.

As in track bar, that is.

Smoke began emanating from the rear of Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford Fusion around Lap 172. He brought his car to pit road on Lap 175, where his team examined the rear of his car.

Apparently, the issue was track-bar related — and Logano took his car to the garage.

NASCAR took the truck arm from the team after it was replaced, but officials would not comment whether the team could be penalized for it.

His team got Logano back on the track after repairing the rear suspension, but he still could not finish better than 37th, 31 laps off the lead lap.

Logano came into Sunday’s race 12th in the Cup standings, but 17th in playoff eligibility. Even though he has one win (Richmond), that victory was encumbered after failing post-race inspection and doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility.

Logano dropped to 13th in the Cup standings after Sunday’s race and 18th in playoff eligibility.