Joey Logano soars to Busch Light Pole at Sonoma

Joey Logano soared to the top of the charts Saturday in wine country, scoring his third Busch Light Pole Award of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Sonoma Raceway.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford set the pace at 97.771 mph over 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick (97.661 mph) and teammate Ryan Blaney (97.566 mph).

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott (97.562 mph) and Kyle Larson (97.542 mph) rounded out the top five.

William Byron (97.518 mph), Daniel Suárez (97.513 mph), Alex Bowman (97.420 mph), Ross Chastain (97.390 mph) and Ty Gibbs (97.113 mph) completed the top 10.

This story will be updated.