Joey Logano signs long-term contract extension with Team Penske

Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Team Penske have reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension that will keep the driver behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for years to come, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Logano has emerged as a consistent winner and championship threat since he joined Team Penske prior to the start of the 2013 season. Over the course of his 10 years with the team, Logano has earned 27 Cup Series victories and produced many memorable moments on the track. Those include winning the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first race in the Next Gen era — the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Just 32 years old, Logano is the second driver in the three-car Penske stable to sign a long-term contract extension recently. Ryan Blaney and the team announced earlier this month they had come to a long-term agreement as well.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” team owner Roger Penske said in a press release. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan and Austin (Cindric). With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano’s 2018 Cup Series championship is the pinnacle of his career, and it produced the second-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship for Roger Penske — Brad Keselowski earned the first in 2012. Logano entered the Championship 4 that year as an underdog to the “Big 3” of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

“It’s the ‘Big 3 and me,” Logano quipped at Media Day before going out days later and winning the race and championship.

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I‘ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” Logano said. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I‘m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

Since he joined Team Penske, Logano has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in all but one season. Logano has also reached the Championship 4 in the Playoffs four times while competing for the team.

This season, Logano is currently fourth in the Cup Series point standings, with two wins, seven top-five results and 12 top-10 finishes, along with one Busch Light Pole Award. Entering this weekend‘s race at Daytona International Speedway, Logano is seeded fourth for the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs.