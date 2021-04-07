Joey Logano secures Busch Pole Award for Martinsville

Staff Report
·3 min read
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway.

Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was made official Wednesday morning.

Harrison Burton won the pole for Friday’s Cook Out 250 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 20-year-old driver is the most recent Xfinity winner at the .526-mile Martinsville track.

RELATED: Martinsville weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

7

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

11

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

12

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

15

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

16

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

17

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

18

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

19

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

23

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

26

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

29

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

30

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

32

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

33

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

34

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

35

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

36

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

37

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.

