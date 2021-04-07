Joey Logano secures Busch Pole Award for Martinsville
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway.
Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was made official Wednesday morning.
Harrison Burton won the pole for Friday’s Cook Out 250 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 20-year-old driver is the most recent Xfinity winner at the .526-mile Martinsville track.
RELATED: Martinsville weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
7
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
11
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
12
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
15
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
16
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
17
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
18
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
19
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
21
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
23
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
26
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
28
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
29
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
30
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
32
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
35
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
36
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
37
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.