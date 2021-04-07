Joey Logano secures Busch Pole Award for Martinsville

Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway.

Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was made official Wednesday morning.

Harrison Burton won the pole for Friday’s Cook Out 250 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 20-year-old driver is the most recent Xfinity winner at the .526-mile Martinsville track.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 12 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 15 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 16 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 17 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 19 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 20 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 21 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 23 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 24 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 28 JJ Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing 29 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 30 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 31 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 32 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 34 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 37 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.