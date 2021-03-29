Joey Logano scores win in inaugural Bristol Cup dirt race

Drivers and crew members will leave Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track with mementos, particles of Tennessee red clay on their uniforms, in their hair and all over. Joey Logano will be the only one to leave with the trophy after winning the first NASCAR Cup race on dirt since 1970.

Delayed a day by rain and flooding, clear, sunny skies helped bake the track Monday and turn the “World’s fastest half-mile” into a the “World’s dirtiest half-mile” and led to an in-race rule change by NASCAR to go to single-file restarts because of the dust being kicked up.

Logano, who has had two runner-up finishes this year, became the seventh different winner to open the season. That last happened in 2014.

“Dirt Racing, that’s it!” Logano screamed on his radio after winning in overtime. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second. Denny Hamlin placed third and was followed by Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman.

The track proved unkind to some of those with dirt experience and expected to be contenders. Christopher Bell spun and was hit by two cars, including Kyle Larson‘s car. That ended Bell’s race and Larson’s chances.

Because of high tire wear in Friday’s practice sessions, Monday’s 250-lap was divided into 50-lap segments to allow teams to pit for tires. Before the final 50-lap segment, NASCAR extended the stage break to 10 minutes to water the track and try to limit the amount of dust.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Aric Almirola‘s struggles continue. He spun in the middle of the track and was tagged by Shane Golobic and then drilled by Anthony Alfredo‘s car. That contact spun Almirola’s car into the path of Corey LaJoie‘s car. Almirola finished 36th. This is the fourth time in seven races this season Almirola has finished 30th or worse. … Christopher Bell spun while running second and was hit by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Bell finished 34th.

NEXT: The series is off this weekend for Easter. The Series’ next race is April 10 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

