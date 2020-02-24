Joey Logano repeats as Las Vegas winner in wild finish

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Logano got a jump on the field on the restart with two of 267 laps remaining and just after he took the white flag, a wreck erupted behind him in Turn 4, which placed the race under caution.

The win is Logano’s first of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and his first with new crew chief Paul Wolfe. It’s Logano’s 24th win of his career.

Matt DiBenedetto ended up second, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third, Austin Dillon fourth and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Completing the top-10 were Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon.

"I'm not really sure what I was supposed to do (on the last caution), but boy, we fought hard for this one today. Man, what a battle between (Ryan) Blaney and I and Chase Elliott and (Martin Truex Jr.) earlier in the race, and then to see this finish with Matt (DiBenedetto) finishing second is great day for Wood Brothers and for Team Penske," Logano said after the race.

"Man, nothing like winning the Pennzoil 400 in front of this amazing crowd with this awesome yellow car right here in the front.  Man, this is a huge win, and nice to kick off the season with a 'W'."

Asked if a push from Stenhouse helped on the final restart, Logano said: "You get a good start like that, and I watched him, he pushed me and then he shoved me ahead, which was great, and then the block on (William Byron), that was the winning move, I was able to get down in front of him and then be able to separate myself a little bit from the field.

"Clean air was going to be key with old tires. If I got swallowed up by a couple cars, I was just going to fall backwards really quick. Being able to get that clean air, secure that.  Man, this is great getting back in Victory Lane."

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead lap cars elected to pit with Martin Truex Jr. the first off pit road but he had to pit a second time to tighten loose lug nuts.

That left Blaney as the leader when the race returned to green on Lap 167, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Logano and Harvick.

Logano, thanks to a push from Blaney, took the lead on the restart as John Hunter Nemechek spun in Turn 2 to bring out a caution.

On the restart on Lap 172, Logano led the way followed by Blaney and Harvick. Harvick grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Logano take it back one lap later.

On Lap 176, Truex – who moments before had developed a tire rub – got into the Turn 3 wall to bring out a caution. On the restart on Lap 182, Logano led the way followed by Blaney and Harvick.

Blaney got around Logano on the restart to grab the lead only to see Harvick reclaim the top spot on Lap 184.

Blaney eventually ran Harvick back down to reclaim the lead on Lap 201 as Elliott began to challenge Harvick for the second spot. Elliott then went to the inside of Blaney and returned to the lead on Lap 205.

Aric Almirola was the first to begin a round of green-flag pit stops with 59 laps remaining in the race.

The cycle of green-flag stops was interrupted on Lap 220 when Elliott slammed into Turn 1 after it appeared he had a tire go down.

There were only three cars on the lead lap at the time, and after they pit, Stenhouse led the way on the restart on Lap 227 followed by John Hunter Nemechek Blaney and Logano.

Logano quickly moved into the lead on the restart.

With 20 laps remaining, Logano continued to hold off Harvick while Blaney remained in striking distance of both in third. With 15 to go, Bowman was moving up fast, taking the fourth position.

On Lap 255, Blaney got around Logano for the lead as Alex Bowman moved into third and began challenging for second.

Bowman got around Logano in Turn 3 on Lap 259 to move into second, less than a second behind Blaney.

With six laps remaining, Ross Chastain spun off Turn 2 to bring out a caution and bunching the field. Blaney elected to pit but seven cars stayed out.

On the restart with two to go, Logano led the way, followed by Byron, DiBenedetto, Stenhouse and Tyler Reddick. Keselowski, the first car off pit road, lined up eighth.

Stage 2

Elliott took the Stage 2 win when the race was placed under caution following a wreck by Christopher Bell on the backstretch.

Until the caution, Elliott had worked feverishly to hold off a fast-approaching Truex. Blaney ended up grabbing second before the caution, Truex was third, Byron fourth and Logano completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Elliott the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 88, Elliott was followed by Truex and Harvick.

Harvick quickly reclaimed the lead on the restart as Elliott dropped back to second and Truex to third.

Elliott closed on Harvick and got around him to retake the lead in Turn 3 on Lap 103 as Truex moved into second.

Bell and Chastain were the first two drivers to make green-flag pit stops on Laps 116 and 188, respectively, for new tires and fuel to get to the finish of the stage.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 146, Elliott emerged as the race leader followed by Truex, Blaney, Byron and Harvick.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Truex closed back in on Elliott and tried to challenge for the lead again as Blaney ran third.

Stage 1

Elliott ran down Harvick and grabbed the lead with 11 laps to go and held on for the Stage 1 victory.

Truex ended up second, Harvick third, Blaney fourth and Logano completed the top-five.

Harvick quickly moved into the lead at the start but the race was almost immediately placed under caution when Daniel Suarez’s No. 96 Toyota stalled out on the frontstretch due to an ignition issue.

The race returned to green on Lap 5 with Harvick out front followed by Logano and Blaney. Logano moved into the top spot shortly after the restart.

After working the high side, Harvick moved back into the lead on Lap 13.

On Lap 26, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams the opportunity to check for tire wear. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Harvick the first off pit road. The race returned to green on Lap 31.

With 40 laps remaining in the stage, Harvick maintained a small lead over Truex and Elliott.

Elliott passed Truex and took over the second position with 20 laps left in the first stage. Harvick’s had built up to nearly a second.

Elliott worked his way around Harvick to take the lead for the first time with 11 laps to go in the first stage. Truex quickly got around Harvick as well and moved into second.

Before the start of the race, the cars of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Bell and Garrett Smithley had to drop to the rear of the field for inspection infractions, while Brennan Poole dropped back because of an engine change.

1

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

Ford

267

 

54

2

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

267

0.491

 

3

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

267

0.857

30

4

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

267

1.454

1

5

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

267

1.805

 

6

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

Chevrolet

267

1.876

 

7

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

267

3.371

 

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

267

3.743

92

9

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

267

3.796

 

10

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

267

3.814

 

11

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

Ford

267

3.943

19

12

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

Ford

267

4.934

 

13

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

267

5.942

 

14

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

Ford

267

5.943

 

15

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

267

6.098

 

16

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

Ford

267

6.892

 

17

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

Toyota

267

7.253

 

18

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

267

8.899

 

19

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

Ford

267

9.406

 

20

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

267

9.945

1

21

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

Ford

267

10.725

 

22

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

Chevrolet

267

11.573

 

23

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

Toyota

267

12.198

 

24

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

267

44.580

 

25

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

266

1 lap

 

26

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

266

1 lap

70

27

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Ford

265

2 laps

 

28

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

Ford

264

3 laps

 

29

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

264

3 laps

 

30

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

Toyota

263

4 laps

 

31

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

Ford

258

9 laps

 

32

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

Chevrolet

258

9 laps

 

33

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

Toyota

257

10 laps

 

34

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

253

14 laps

 

35

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

Ford

252

15 laps

 

36

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

Ford

245

22 laps

 

37

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

222

45 laps

 

38

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

175

92 laps

 

What to Read Next