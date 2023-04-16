Joey Logano rallies for runner-up finish at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano’s team started its race day by discovering a leak in its water tank. By the checkered flag, the No. 22 Team Penske Ford was the runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Not bad for a driver whose average running position was a measly 20.95, per NASCAR’s loop data.

“After the second stage, I would have been stoked about second place,” Logano said.

Despite qualifying 15th, Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, was the lone car to be sent to the rear before the green flag of Sunday’s race, its fixed leak resulting in a penalty for unapproved pre-race adjustments.

Passing came at a premium on the 0.526-mile short track, leaving Logano mired deep in the field for the majority of the race — even falling off the lead lap. By Lap 180 — the end of Stage 2 — Logano was way back in 26th.

The first turning point for the No. 22 team came at Lap 303 when a loose right-rear wheel and tire detached from Anthony Alfredo’s No. 78 Chevrolet before green-flag pit stops had finished cycling through. That caution period left just 11 cars on the lead lap before the free pass and wavearounds — including Logano.

The team’s next break came at Lap 343 when JJ Yeley contacted the outside wall in Turn 3 to bring out the final caution of the race. Crew chief Paul Wolfe opted to leave Logano on the race track rather than pit, launching Logano to the lead.

The 2018 Martinsville winner, Logano was one of just four to stay out and gamble, along with Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

Logano rocketed ahead on the restart and led the next 24 laps, but Kyle Larson quickly hunted him down. Larson took two tires during the Yeley caution, the half-fresher rubber ultimately playing a significant role.

“He caught me so quick, and there was still 25-30 to go, and I was like, ‘Aw, geez. I don‘t have a chance here, but I‘ll make it wide for a while,‘” Logano said. “I knew he was gonna have to get physical, which is fine. That‘s Martinsville racing. He should. I tried to play defense as best as I could, and eventually, he got underneath me.”

Larson knew Logano would make his car as wide as possible despite the speed differential, but he was ready for the challenge.

“He’s a very good short-track racer,” Larson said of Logano. “His team, as always, does a great job executing and (putting) themselves in position, finishing way better on their off days than they should, so I knew he was gonna fight really hard.

“Honestly, I was better compared to him than I thought I was going to be as far as grip and all that went, so I could tell the areas where I was better than him as I was catching him. And then he got really protective of his exit. And I was just kind of scared to move him out of the way too hard because that kind of opens the door for him to do the same to you. And usually, he’s going to do it four or five times worse.

“So I wanted to be as respectful getting by him. I knew that I was gonna have to give us the bumper at some point to get by him, and I tried a couple times when I was behind him, and he did a really good job of just checking up and not getting shoved out of the way.”

Ultimately, Logano held on for a second-place finish, his second of the season and third top five of 2023. The other: A win at Atlanta.

“I‘m very proud of the Verizon Mustang team. We were not good,” Logano said. “We went down a lap two times throughout the race and got one lucky dog and one lucky caution and then just some good strategy from Paul and getting the car better. We were awful to start, and he did a good job of getting me competitive at least and putting me in position to do something there at the end.

“There are days when you‘re mad about second — most of the time you are — but days like today, you‘re pretty happy to see the front at the end.”