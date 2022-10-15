Joey Logano praises Kurt Busch for his impact on NASCAR

Yahoo News Video

Footage obtained by Yahoo News shows the aftermath of a car accident involving Omar Ashmawy, the staff director and chief counsel of the Office of Congressional Ethics. According to police records and a criminal complaint, Ashmawy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and three other violations after allegedly veering off the road, plowing over a stop sign, hitting one parked car and then another before finally crashing into the front porch of a house in Pennsylvania last month.