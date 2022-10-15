Joey Logano praises Kurt Busch for his impact on NASCAR
Joey Logano praises Kurt Busch for his impact and dedication to the future of NASCAR, even during his time off the track.
Joey Logano praises Kurt Busch for his impact and dedication to the future of NASCAR, even during his time off the track.
23XI Racing driver and 2004 champion Kurt Busch reflects on his NASCAR Cup Series career after announcing he would step away from full-time racing in 2023.
Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner, was injured during a qualifying crash at Pocono Speedway in July.
Kurt Busch provided a pivotal update on his racing future Saturday, indicating he will not compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship next season. Busch outlined his plans Saturday morning at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Sunday’s South Point 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) in […]
"I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023," Kurt Busch announced Saturday.
Reddick is leaving RCR a year early after Busch said Saturday that he's unable to compete full-time in 2023 after a July concussion.
23XI Racing announced Saturday that Tyler Reddick will drive for the team starting next season, getting a jump on a deal that was originally set to start with the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. Richard Childress Racing released a statement Saturday that confirmed the two sides have reached an agreement, releasing the 26-year-old driver from […]
Xfinity Series opens its Round of 8 Saturday.
Busch confirms his plans to sit out for the remainder of the 2022 season at Las Vegas and will not return to full-time competition in 2023.
The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott among the favorites. But we make the case for Kevin Harvick.
Kurt Busch, who continues to recover from a concussion, will not race this year and said he will not race full-time in Cup next year.
Footage obtained by Yahoo News shows the aftermath of a car accident involving Omar Ashmawy, the staff director and chief counsel of the Office of Congressional Ethics. According to police records and a criminal complaint, Ashmawy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and three other violations after allegedly veering off the road, plowing over a stop sign, hitting one parked car and then another before finally crashing into the front porch of a house in Pennsylvania last month.
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023. “I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. Busch said Tyler Reddick will replace him in the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing next season.
Think of it as a correction, not a crash.
Horsepower reductions are a short-term option until NASCAR can take harder look at the Next Gen car in the offseason.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway include start time, weather, other key information.
The 2004 Cup Series champion hasn't returned to the track since he crashed during qualifying at Pocono. Is his NASCAR career over?
Ross is leaning heavily into his passion for cars, and it's fantastic.
NASCAR's newest generation is making an impact in the Cup playoffs. Six of the eight remaining playoff drivers are under the age of 30.
The NASCAR Cup Series begins the Round of 8 in Las Vegas on Sunday.