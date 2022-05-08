Joey Logano moves William Byron for Darlington victory

Joey Logano used the bumper at Darlington Raceway to snap a 40-race winless streak Sunday afternoon.

With two laps to go, Logano reeled in then-leader William Byron in Turn 3 and gave the No. 24 Chevrolet a shot to the left-rear bumper, sending Byron into the outside wall and allowing the No. 22 Ford to scoot through for the lead and eventual win. Logano was miffed after he felt Byron put him into the outside wall on an earlier restart while fighting for the lead.

“You’re not gonna put me in the wall and not get anything back; that’s how that works,” Logano told FOX Sports.

Logano was the first to win a race in the Next Gen car, but that victory came in an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum back in February.

“Man, super proud of this Shell Pennzoil team,” Logano said. “Getting a victory here at Darlington … I’ve never won here in a Cup race before, so proud of this race team. Great execution all day long.”

Byron, meanwhile, went on to finish 13th after significant damage to his car. Byron is tied with Ross Chastain for a series-high two wins this season and signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports earlier this week.

“I mean he runs everybody over, so I don’t see what’s different,” Byron told NBC Sports of Logano. “He does it to everybody and doesn’t even let us finish. He goes in there 10 mph faster. Stupid.”

Sunday’s race was one of attrition as 13 of the 36 entrants failed to finish. Eleven cars were caught up in a Lap 262 pileup following a restart. Martin Truex Jr. spun from fifth place at the exit of Turn 2, forcing others to check up. Most didn’t get the message in time, resulting in race-ending damage for Truex, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and Cole Custer.

Chastain, the Stage 2 winner, also spun on a Lap 194 restart while battling for the lead with Truex. Chastain got loose at the exit of Turn 2 and crashed into the inside wall, ending his day.

Defending champion Kyle Larson suffered an engine failure after completing 112 of 293 laps and finished 36th.

Completing the top five behind Logano were Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott. Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top 10.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Next race: The series heads to Kansas Speedway on May 15 (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

