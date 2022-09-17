Joey Logano makes 500th NASCAR Cup Series start

Joey Logano took the green flag on his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano’s milestone became official once his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang rolled off from the 15th starting position for Saturday’s Bristol Night Race (coverage on USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at The Last Great Colosseum.

Logano is making his ninth NASCAR Playoff appearance in the past 10 years, all of which have come with Penske. He’s earned 27 of his 29 Cup wins with the Ford-backed organization, winning the 2018 title following the only year during that stretch he missed the postseason.

The Connecticut native’s first start came at his fellow New England track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, when he piloted a No. 96 Toyota for owner Jeff Moorad to a 32nd-place finish. He also made his first start later that season for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 02 Toyota before hopping into the No. 20 Toyota full-time for the organization in 2009.

Logano earned his first win later that year at Loudon with crew chief Greg Zipadelli atop the pit box and raced for JGR until departing for Team Penske before the 2013 season.

In August 2022, Logano and Team Penske agreed on a long-term extension to remain in the No. 22 for the foreseeable future.

