Joey Logano leads final practice for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500

Joey Logano led final practice in the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Logano, the 2015 Daytona 500 winner, wheeled his No. 22 Team Penske Ford around the 2.5-mile superspeedway at a top speed of 200.517 mph.

Logano was the fastest of eight Fords at the top of the speed chart with Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, coming in second at 200.512 mph. Brad Keselowski was third in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford at 200.499 mph.

Clint Bowyer, in the No. 14 SHR Ford, and Cole Custer, in the No. 41 SHR Ford, rounded out to the top five. Other Fords among that top group included Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.

RELATED: Full Daytona Speedweeks schedule | Full final practice results

William Byron was the top Chevrolet in ninth place at 198.754 mph. Brendan Gaughan rounded out the top 10 in the No. 62 Chevrolet at 198.548 mph.

The Toyota group opted to bypass final practice as all of those manufacturer’s cars stayed in the garage.

This was the final time for cars on track before Sunday’s 62nd running of the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).