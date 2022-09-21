Joey Logano leads final day of Next Gen testing at Homestead-Miami
NASCAR Cup Series testing at Homestead-Miami Speedway concluded on Wednesday afternoon with a familiar name atop the speed charts.
Joey Logano posted the fastest lap at 167.126 mph on Wednesday in the Next Gen test session, wrapping up a two-day organizational test for teams to collect data and setup information ahead of the track’s Dixie Vodka 400 on Oct. 23 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), one of three pivotal races in the Round of 8 of the Cup Series Playoffs.
Logano was consistently quick in the consecutive days of track time after posting the second-speediest lap in Tuesday’s opening session. Brad Keselowski, Logano’s former teammate and current co-owner and driver of RFK Racing, was second-fastest on Wednesday at 167.033 mph ahead of Kyle Larson (166.641 mph), Ryan Blaney (166.569 mph) and Denny Hamlin (166.441 mph)
The test carried on without notable issues before rain entered the area within the final hour of the session.
Homestead-Miami Speedway, host of the middle race of the penultimate playoff round, finds itself back on the postseason schedule for the first time since 2019, when it served as the season finale each year since 2002.
Chase Elliott, winner of the 2020 Cup championship, noted this year’s event will bring just as much importance as any other race in the lead-up to a title run.
“It’s obviously different not being the last race, but there’s still a large amount of significance on the event, just like really all of the last 10 are,” Elliott said. “If you make it to the final one, that one’s a bit different. But the rest of them, you’re always trying to win, always trying to bank as many points as you can and you’re gonna do your part to get through the round.”
Position
Car No.
Name
Make
Team
Best Speed
Laps Run
1
22
Joey Logano
Ford
Team Penske
167.126
200
2
6
Brad Keselowski
Ford
RFK Racing
167.033
159
3
24
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
166.641
171
4
12
Ryan Blaney
Ford
Team Penske
166.569
181
5
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
166.441
58
6
23
Ty Gibbs/Bubba Wallace
Toyota
23XI Racing
166.113
160
7
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
JTG-Daugherty Racing
165.787
116
8
1
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
Trackhouse Racing
165.451
167
9
7
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports
165.401
124
10
21
Harrison Burton
Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
165.380
163
11
9
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
165.173
143
12
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
165.173
127
13
31
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
165.017
100
14
14
Chase Briscoe
Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
164.800
135
15
34
Todd Gilliland
Ford
Front Row Motorsports
163.934
122
16
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
163.915
122
17
4
Kevin Harvick
Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
163.320
65
18
43
Noah Gragson
Chevrolet
Petty GMS
161.007
145