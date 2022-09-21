Joey Logano leads final day of Next Gen testing at Homestead-Miami

0
Staff Report
·3 min read
Joey Logano leads final day of Next Gen testing at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR Cup Series testing at Homestead-Miami Speedway concluded on Wednesday afternoon with a familiar name atop the speed charts.

Joey Logano posted the fastest lap at 167.126 mph on Wednesday in the Next Gen test session, wrapping up a two-day organizational test for teams to collect data and setup information ahead of the track’s Dixie Vodka 400 on Oct. 23 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), one of three pivotal races in the Round of 8 of the Cup Series Playoffs.

RELATED: Recap first day of testing | Cup schedule

Logano was consistently quick in the consecutive days of track time after posting the second-speediest lap in Tuesday’s opening session. Brad Keselowski, Logano’s former teammate and current co-owner and driver of RFK Racing, was second-fastest on Wednesday at 167.033 mph ahead of Kyle Larson (166.641 mph), Ryan Blaney (166.569 mph) and Denny Hamlin (166.441 mph)

The test carried on without notable issues before rain entered the area within the final hour of the session.

Homestead-Miami Speedway, host of the middle race of the penultimate playoff round, finds itself back on the postseason schedule for the first time since 2019, when it served as the season finale each year since 2002.

MORE: Playoff standings | Texas schedule

Chase Elliott, winner of the 2020 Cup championship, noted this year’s event will bring just as much importance as any other race in the lead-up to a title run.

“It’s obviously different not being the last race, but there’s still a large amount of significance on the event, just like really all of the last 10 are,” Elliott said. “If you make it to the final one, that one’s a bit different. But the rest of them, you’re always trying to win, always trying to bank as many points as you can and you’re gonna do your part to get through the round.”

Position

Car No.

Name

Make

Team

Best Speed

Laps Run

1

22

Joey Logano

Ford

Team Penske

167.126

200

2

6

Brad Keselowski

Ford

RFK Racing

167.033

159

3

24

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

166.641

171

4

12

Ryan Blaney

Ford

Team Penske

166.569

181

5

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

166.441

58

6

23

Ty Gibbs/Bubba Wallace

Toyota

23XI Racing

166.113

160

7

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

JTG-Daugherty Racing

165.787

116

8

1

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing

165.451

167

9

7

Corey LaJoie

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

165.401

124

10

21

Harrison Burton

Ford

Wood Brothers Racing

165.380

163

11

9

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

165.173

143

12

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

165.173

127

13

31

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

165.017

100

14

14

Chase Briscoe

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

164.800

135

15

34

Todd Gilliland

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

163.934

122

16

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

163.915

122

17

4

Kevin Harvick

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

163.320

65

18

43

Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

Petty GMS

161.007

145

 

Recommended Stories