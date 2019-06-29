Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Chicagoland
Joey Logano led the way in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.
Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five.
It an was action-packed 50 minutes with more drivers taking time to practice in the draft and try to get a feel for what to expect in Sunday's race.
Harvick led the way in the best five, ten and fifteen lap consecutive averages. "Our Ford Mustang has driven good since we got here," he told NBCSN. "My main goal is to get comfortable with the high line and I didn't do a very good job at that at Kansas and felt like I gave up some options there.
"I just wanted to feel comfortable driving the entry and then that last lane there up against the wall because at some point, you're going to need it. Other than that, everything's gone okay."
This session also went incident-free.
1
22
Ford
49
30.954
174.452
2
14
Ford
38
30.955
0.001
0.001
174.447
3
4
Ford
64
30.967
0.013
0.012
174.379
4
43
Chevrolet
34
30.969
0.015
0.002
174.368
5
6
Ford
50
30.971
0.017
0.002
174.357
6
48
Chevrolet
62
30.979
0.025
0.008
174.312
7
34
Ford
26
30.981
0.027
0.002
174.300
8
88
Chevrolet
54
30.988
0.034
0.007
174.261
9
24
Chevrolet
34
31.002
0.048
0.014
174.182
10
12
Ford
39
31.031
0.077
0.029
174.020
11
9
Chevrolet
56
31.033
0.079
0.002
174.008
12
41
Ford
50
31.036
0.082
0.003
173.991
13
11
Toyota
49
31.045
0.091
0.009
173.941
14
18
Toyota
46
31.080
0.126
0.035
173.745
15
37
Chevrolet
37
31.112
0.158
0.032
173.566
16
21
Ford
45
31.114
0.160
0.002
173.555
17
20
Toyota
36
31.119
0.165
0.005
173.527
18
42
Chevrolet
48
31.154
0.200
0.035
173.332
19
19
Toyota
34
31.156
0.202
0.002
173.321
20
1
Chevrolet
56
31.167
0.213
0.011
173.260
21
2
Ford
54
31.169
0.215
0.002
173.249
22
8
Chevrolet
28
31.169
0.215
0.000
173.249
23
3
Chevrolet
48
31.172
0.218
0.003
173.232
24
47
Chevrolet
38
31.184
0.230
0.012
173.166
25
10
Ford
43
31.206
0.252
0.022
173.044
26
36
Ford
40
31.231
0.277
0.025
172.905
27
17
Ford
43
31.303
0.349
0.072
172.507
28
13
Chevrolet
51
31.378
0.424
0.075
172.095
29
32
Ford
26
31.394
0.440
0.016
172.007
30
95
Toyota
44
31.483
0.529
0.089
171.521
31
38
Ford
33
31.484
0.530
0.001
171.516
32
00
Chevrolet
24
31.714
0.760
0.230
170.272
33
51
Ford
17
32.037
1.083
0.323
168.555
34
77
Chevrolet
23
32.619
1.665
0.582
165.548