Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Chicagoland

Joey Logano led the way in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five.

It an was action-packed 50 minutes with more drivers taking time to practice in the draft and try to get a feel for what to expect in Sunday's race.

Harvick led the way in the best five, ten and fifteen lap consecutive averages. "Our Ford Mustang has driven good since we got here," he told NBCSN. "My main goal is to get comfortable with the high line and I didn't do a very good job at that at Kansas and felt like I gave up some options there.

"I just wanted to feel comfortable driving the entry and then that last lane there up against the wall because at some point, you're going to need it. Other than that, everything's gone okay."

This session also went incident-free.

