Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Chicagoland

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

Joey Logano led the way in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five.

It an was action-packed 50 minutes with more drivers taking time to practice in the draft and try to get a feel for what to expect in Sunday's race.

Harvick led the way in the best five, ten and fifteen lap consecutive averages. "Our Ford Mustang has driven good since we got here," he told NBCSN. "My main goal is to get comfortable with the high line and I didn't do a very good job at that at Kansas and felt like I gave up some options there.

"I just wanted to feel comfortable driving the entry and then that last lane there up against the wall because at some point, you're going to need it. Other than that, everything's gone okay."

This session also went incident-free.

1

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

49

30.954

 

 

174.452

2

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

38

30.955

0.001

0.001

174.447

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

64

30.967

0.013

0.012

174.379

4

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

34

30.969

0.015

0.002

174.368

5

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

50

30.971

0.017

0.002

174.357

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

62

30.979

0.025

0.008

174.312

7

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

26

30.981

0.027

0.002

174.300

8

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

54

30.988

0.034

0.007

174.261

9

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

34

31.002

0.048

0.014

174.182

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

39

31.031

0.077

0.029

174.020

11

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

56

31.033

0.079

0.002

174.008

12

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

50

31.036

0.082

0.003

173.991

13

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

49

31.045

0.091

0.009

173.941

14

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

46

31.080

0.126

0.035

173.745

15

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

37

31.112

0.158

0.032

173.566

16

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

45

31.114

0.160

0.002

173.555

17

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

36

31.119

0.165

0.005

173.527

18

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

48

31.154

0.200

0.035

173.332

19

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

34

31.156

0.202

0.002

173.321

20

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

56

31.167

0.213

0.011

173.260

21

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

54

31.169

0.215

0.002

173.249

22

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

28

31.169

0.215

0.000

173.249

23

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48

31.172

0.218

0.003

173.232

24

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

38

31.184

0.230

0.012

173.166

25

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

43

31.206

0.252

0.022

173.044

26

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

40

31.231

0.277

0.025

172.905

27

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

43

31.303

0.349

0.072

172.507

28

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

51

31.378

0.424

0.075

172.095

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

26

31.394

0.440

0.016

172.007

30

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

44

31.483

0.529

0.089

171.521

31

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

33

31.484

0.530

0.001

171.516

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

24

31.714

0.760

0.230

170.272

33

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

17

32.037

1.083

0.323

168.555

34

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

23

32.619

1.665

0.582

165.548

