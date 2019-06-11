Joey Logano leads 163 laps in dominating Michigan win
No one could catch Joey Logano at Michigan on Monday.
The defending Cup Series champion led 163 of 203 laps from the pole and pulled away from Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch on the race’s final restart for a convincing win.
Erik Jones’ flat tire set up a two-lap dash to the finish that put Logano’s win in jeopardy. He was only passed by other drivers in the laps after restarts. But he accelerated away from Truex right away and kept Busch at bay over the final lap.
Truex thought Logano sprinted away from him a little too early ahead of the final green flag.
“Then the 22 just went like a whole car length before the restart zone, so I don’t know how you get away with that,” Truex said. “I thought you were supposed to go in the box.”
It’s worth noting that Truex and Logano aren’t exactly on the best terms. Logano roughed up Truex for the win at Martinsville in the fall and passed Truex for the race win and the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
But it’s also worth nothing that restart gamesmanship is of the utmost importance in the current state of NASCAR. With cars closer together than ever and defending positions on restarts more important than ever, drivers do whatever they can to make sure they have advantages on restarts. And that means going as early as you can get away with on restarts.
The win is Logano’s second of the season and means that Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 14 of the 2019 season’s 15 races so far.
Kyle Busch, the driver who has won four races so far this season, was fifth after falling from fourth on the final restart. Daniel Suarez finished fourth while Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman rounded out the top 10 after the 2015 champion.
The race was run at 5 p.m. ET on Monday after rain postponed the race on Sunday and a poor early-Monday forecast allegedly pushed the race back to the early evening. But it’s also (very likely) about the TV windows that Fox had available. The network is broadcasting the Women’s World Cup and had a regularly-scheduled game that started at 3 p.m. ET. Putting the NASCAR race right after that Canada-Cameroon game was a logical fit, especially when there were two other soccer games that preceded it earlier in the day.
Results
1, Joey Logano
2. Kurt Busch
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Daniel Suarez
5. Kyle Busch
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Ryan Newman
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Alex Bowman
11. Denny Hamlin
12. Daniel Hemric
13. Paul Menard
14. Kyle Larson
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. Chris Buescher
17. Aric Almirola
18. William Byron
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Chase Elliott
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Ty Dillon
23. Corey LaJoie
24. Matt Tifft
25. Ryan Preece
26. Austin Dillon
27. Michael McDowell
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Landon Cassill
30. Garrett Smithley
31. Erik Jones
32. Quin Houff
33. Josh Bilicki
34. David Ragan
35. Clint Bowyer
36. Kyle Weatherman
Points standings
1. Joey Logano, 614 points (2 wins)
2. Kyle Busch, 605 (4)
3. Brad Keselowski, 541 (3)
4. Kevin Harvick, 539
5. Chase Elliott, 531 (1)
6. Martin Truex Jr., 499 (3)
7. Denny Hamlin, 491 (2)
8. Kurt Busch, 485
9. Ryan Blaney, 434
10. Alex Bowman, 433
11. Aric Almirola, 426
12. Clint Bowyer, 404
13. Daniel Suarez, 401
14. William Byron, 383
15. Kyle Larson, 369
16. Jimmie Johnson, 364
17. Ryan Newman, 361
18. Erik Jones, 357
19. Paul Menard, 336
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 326
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
More from Yahoo Sports: