Joey Logano, Kyle Busch have early run-in at Las Vegas

After trading barbs this past week, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch didn’t quite mend fences in Sunday’s South Point 400 Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Contact between the two longtime rivals and former teammates while racing for the lead on Lap 88 led to damage for both, significantly derailing the race for the No. 22 Team Penske driver.

Logano had taken the lead on the restart but got into the No. 18 Toyota of Busch as Stage 1 winner Denny Hamlin slipped past in a three-wide pass for the lead. Logano incurred a left-rear tire rub, necessitating a trip to pit road and putting him a lap down.

After last week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch said “(Logano’s) nobody’s friend for a reason,” expressing his displeasure with how a lapped Logano was racing him.

