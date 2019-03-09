Joey Logano keeps Team Penske out front in final Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final practice session at Phoenix.

Logano led the way with an average lap speed of 137.794 mph followed by Blaney (137.221 mph) and Kevin Harvick (136.685 mph), who won the most recent race at Phoenix in November.

Kyle Busch was fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.

Logano (136.137 mph) also had the fastest average speed among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. He was followed by Harvick, Almirola, Blaney and Keselowski, respectively, in that category.

About 10 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution after fluid was reported on the track. It appeared to have come from the No. 15 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain.

Track officials had to spread speedy dry through Turns 3 and 4 and down the backstretch to clean up the oil. The track returned to green with about 3 minutes led in the session.   

Keselowski was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the 50-minute session for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

1

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

49

26.126

 

 

137.794

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

52

26.235

0.109

0.109

137.221

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

51

26.338

0.212

0.103

136.685

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

58

26.387

0.261

0.049

136.431

5

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

47

26.408

0.282

0.021

136.322

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

30

26.421

0.295

0.013

136.255

7

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

54

26.431

0.305

0.010

136.204

8

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

56

26.441

0.315

0.010

136.152

9

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

54

26.452

0.326

0.011

136.096

10

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

40

26.458

0.332

0.006

136.065

11

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

59

26.486

0.360

0.028

135.921

12

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

50

26.489

0.363

0.003

135.905

13

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

37

26.497

0.371

0.008

135.864

14

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

35

26.498

0.372

0.001

135.859

15

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

42

26.514

0.388

0.016

135.777

16

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

44

26.518

0.392

0.004

135.757

17

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

43

26.521

0.395

0.003

135.741

18

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

48

26.525

0.399

0.004

135.721

19

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

48

26.565

0.439

0.040

135.517

20

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

45

26.569

0.443

0.004

135.496

21

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

32

26.582

0.456

0.013

135.430

22

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

44

26.614

0.488

0.032

135.267

23

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

46

26.616

0.490

0.002

135.257

24

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

36

26.715

0.589

0.099

134.756

25

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

30

26.720

0.594

0.005

134.731

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

34

26.758

0.632

0.038

134.539

27

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

45

26.772

0.646

0.014

134.469

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

18

26.775

0.649

0.003

134.454

29

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

52

26.787

0.661

0.012

134.394

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

20

26.810

0.684

0.023

134.278

31

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

24

26.897

0.771

0.087

133.844

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

22

26.981

0.855

0.084

133.427

33

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

19

27.346

1.220

0.365

131.646

34

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

8

27.935

1.809

0.589

128.871

35

52

Bayley Currey 

Ford

9

28.081

1.955

0.146

128.201

