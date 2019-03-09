Joey Logano keeps Team Penske out front in final Cup practice
Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final practice session at Phoenix.
Logano led the way with an average lap speed of 137.794 mph followed by Blaney (137.221 mph) and Kevin Harvick (136.685 mph), who won the most recent race at Phoenix in November.
Kyle Busch was fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 are Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.
Logano (136.137 mph) also had the fastest average speed among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. He was followed by Harvick, Almirola, Blaney and Keselowski, respectively, in that category.
About 10 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution after fluid was reported on the track. It appeared to have come from the No. 15 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain.
Track officials had to spread speedy dry through Turns 3 and 4 and down the backstretch to clean up the oil. The track returned to green with about 3 minutes led in the session.
Keselowski was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the 50-minute session for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.
1
22
Ford
49
26.126
137.794
2
12
Ford
52
26.235
0.109
0.109
137.221
3
4
Ford
51
26.338
0.212
0.103
136.685
4
18
Toyota
58
26.387
0.261
0.049
136.431
5
10
Ford
47
26.408
0.282
0.021
136.322
6
2
Ford
30
26.421
0.295
0.013
136.255
7
48
Chevrolet
54
26.431
0.305
0.010
136.204
8
1
Chevrolet
56
26.441
0.315
0.010
136.152
9
3
Chevrolet
54
26.452
0.326
0.011
136.096
10
14
Ford
40
26.458
0.332
0.006
136.065
11
11
Toyota
59
26.486
0.360
0.028
135.921
12
9
Chevrolet
50
26.489
0.363
0.003
135.905
13
88
Chevrolet
37
26.497
0.371
0.008
135.864
14
24
Chevrolet
35
26.498
0.372
0.001
135.859
15
20
Toyota
42
26.514
0.388
0.016
135.777
16
21
Ford
44
26.518
0.392
0.004
135.757
17
19
Toyota
43
26.521
0.395
0.003
135.741
18
41
Ford
48
26.525
0.399
0.004
135.721
19
17
Ford
48
26.565
0.439
0.040
135.517
20
6
Ford
45
26.569
0.443
0.004
135.496
21
42
Chevrolet
32
26.582
0.456
0.013
135.430
22
37
Chevrolet
44
26.614
0.488
0.032
135.267
23
8
Chevrolet
46
26.616
0.490
0.002
135.257
24
13
Chevrolet
36
26.715
0.589
0.099
134.756
25
34
Ford
30
26.720
0.594
0.005
134.731
26
43
Chevrolet
34
26.758
0.632
0.038
134.539
27
95
Toyota
45
26.772
0.646
0.014
134.469
28
47
Chevrolet
18
26.775
0.649
0.003
134.454
29
36
Ford
52
26.787
0.661
0.012
134.394
30
32
Ford
20
26.810
0.684
0.023
134.278
31
38
Ford
24
26.897
0.771
0.087
133.844
32
15
Chevrolet
22
26.981
0.855
0.084
133.427
33
00
Chevrolet
19
27.346
1.220
0.365
131.646
34
77
Chevrolet
8
27.935
1.809
0.589
128.871
35
52
Bayley Currey
Ford
9
28.081
1.955
0.146
128.201