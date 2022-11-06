Joey Logano joins elite group by winning second Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford earned his second career title with the win on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, collecting the third title for team owner Roger Penske. Logano outlasted the other Championship 4 contenders of Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

In the end, perhaps there was no more fitting driver than Logano to claim the first championship behind the wheel of the Next Gen vehicle. Logano stormed to victory in the car‘s first competition in the exhibition Clash at the LA Coliseum in February. Nine months later, Logano is triumphant again in the Western sun.

Logano quietly enjoyed one of the best seasons on the circuit, rolling to victory three times ahead of the championship race and entering Phoenix with the third-best average finish in the series (13.8). Those efforts were rewarded in the form of the Bill France Cup.

Logano enters rarified air with his second Cup title, joining former teammate Kyle Busch as the only active multi-time champions on the circuit. The 32-year-old Connecticut native celebrates his second title in the past five seasons and places this year‘s trophy alongside his 2018 title.

This year was met with more change for Logano than just a new vehicle. He and his wife Brittany welcomed their third child, Emilia, to the world less than 48 hours after Logano won the Clash in Los Angeles, all while Logano moved into a more veteran role at the team he‘s called home for the past 10 seasons.

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 champion, departed Team Penske for a different challenge at RFK Racing for the 2022 season. Long viewed as the new kid on the block, Logano shifted into the leadership role alongside teammates Ryan Blaney and rookie Austin Cindric. That experience paid dividends as all three drivers made the playoffs, and Logano clinched another title.

Logano locked his way into the postseason in May, collecting his first points-paying win of the year at Darlington Raceway. The victory didn‘t come without ruffled feathers after he roughed up William Byron with a lap and a half remaining. Their contact drew the ire of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports, but Logano continued his championship run with another victory just three weeks later in the inaugural Cup race at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St. Louis.

The road to another title was anything but smooth for the No. 22 team. Its summer featured a four-race stretch with consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. That rockiness wasn‘t left in the regular season, either. Kansas and Bristol saw Logano finish outside the top 15 in consecutive races during the opening round of the playoffs, along with a 27th-place finish at Talladega in the Round of 12.

But his win in mid-October at Las Vegas was enough to clinch his way to the Championship 4 for the fifth time in nine years, rendering his results at Homestead-Miami (18th) and Martinsville (sixth) irrelevant as the first driver to lock up his spot in the title round.

Logano becomes just the third driver to score multiple championships in the last 10 seasons, joining Jimmie Johnson (2013, 2016) and Kyle Busch (2015, 2019). His journey to the sport‘s peak featured plenty of challenges and infamous run-ins on the track since making his first Cup start in 2008, but his talent has been unquestioned, particularly since joining Team Penske in 2013.

Before that he was with Joe Gibbs Racing, competing full-time in Cup from 2009-12. He scored his first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway — his home track — in his rookie year in a rain-shortened race. An impressive duel with mentor Mark Martin in June 2012 at Pocono found Logano back in Victory Lane and propelled him to the No. 22 car the following season.

Once he and Team Penske joined forces, the climb to the top was underway.

This story will be updated.