Joey Logano ices Busch Pole Award in Ford-dominated Michigan qualifying

Joey Logano wrapped up the Busch Pole Award and led a 1-2-3 sweep by Fords in Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano maneuvered the Team Penske No. 22 Ford to a best lap of 187.139 mph at the 2-mile track, sealing the No. 1 starting spot for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). His second pole of the season was his fourth at Michigan and the 22nd of his Monster Energy Series career.

Aric Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford wound up second in the qualifying session, grabbing the No. 2 starting spot for Sunday’s 200-lap, 400-mile event. Kevin Harvick, a teammate to Almirola in the No. 4 Ford, was third with Denny Hamlin fourth and defending race winner Clint Bowyer completing the top five. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota was the only non-Ford among the top six.

Sunday’s event is the 15th of 36 points-paying races on the Monster Energy Series schedule. A dozen races remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is set.

