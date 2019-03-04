Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski to win at Las Vegas

Joey Logano made it two Cup wins in a row for Team Penske, leading 86 laps to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was Logano’s first win at the 1.5-mile oval in 12 career tries and the 22nd victory of his Cup career.

Logano held off teammate and race runner-up Brad Keselowski, who won last week’s race at Atlanta, followed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

MORE: Results, points after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.

“What a great race, Brad and I were so evenly matched,” Logano said to Fox Sports. “The way the draft is, you just can’t drive away. In the last 5-6 laps, Brad was catching me so quick and I got stuck behind a lapped car. To be so close and get it at the end there, it was fun.

“Team Penske 1-2, it shows the speed we have. We had a lot of speed last week and Brad was able to get it (the win). And this week he finished second. What a great day for Team Penske.”

Added Keselowski, “I’d like to have one more lap. It was a good battle. We were both fighting hard.”

Sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

There were no cautions for race incidents, just the two yellows to mark the end of each stage. Nine drivers led during the race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch failed to make it three wins for the weekend but still bounced back from a speeding penalty on pit road to finish third. “I think we would have won the race if it wasn’t for that,” he said. … His older brother, Kurt, had his second-best career finish at his home track (and his best since finishing third in 2005).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Bubba Wallace‘s struggles continued: After finishing 38th at Daytona and 27th at Atlanta, Wallace was 26th at Las Vegas.

NOTABLE: Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon’s teams were penalized early for over-the-wall penalties when each had a team member’s hand from behind the pit road wall touch the racing surface, a violation of NASCAR rule 10.9.9.i: “Crew member(s) purposely assisting (e.g. rolling tires, signboard) from the equipment side of pit road, either in the vehicle’s assigned pit box or in an adjacent pit box, may not contact the pit road surface and may be counted towards the six crew member total.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road (because of the speeding penalty). … I was trying to make up time and get a bigger jump on the guys behind me. It just ruined it for us. I think we passed the most cars today, so I think we were the most impressive, but that doesn’t matter because we didn’t have a trophy.” — Kyle Busch

WHAT’S NEXT: The three-race West Coast Swing will continue Sunday, March 10, with the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

