Joey Logano goes airborne and flips upside down in wild NASCAR wreck at Talladega

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle R. Martinelli, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joey Logano went for a wild and scary ride Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway when he was involved in a wreck, flipped upside down and slid down the track before popping back upright. Luckily, the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver is OK.

Early in the GEICO 500 at the famous 2.66-mile track, drivers were racing hard at the end of the first of three race stages for the playoff and regular-season points awarded to the top finishers in each stage. So on the final lap of the first stage — Lap 60 of 188 total — things got intense.

Matt DiBenedetto was leading the field in the outside lane in his No. 21 Ford, followed by Ryan Blaney, Logano, Denny Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota pushed Logano up to the rear bumper of Blaney in the No. 12 Ford, as Stenhouse in the No. 47 Chevrolet was on Hamlin’s bumper. Sandwiched together up at the front of the field, Hamlin moved out of the lane to the inside, and that’s about when Stenhouse appeared to make contact with Hamlin, turning him into Logano and setting off a terrifying chain reaction.

WATCH: Wildest and most memorable NASCAR wrecks at Talladega

While Logano’s car went airborne and flipped, it barreled right toward Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota.

Somehow, Wallace's car suffered only mild damage, and although five cars were involved in the wreck, everyone but Logano was able to keep racing. It wasn't "The Big One" that fans are used to seeing at Talladega, but it was obviously still an alarming moment.

An absolutely terrifying view for Wallace. Here’s another angle:

Thankfully, Logano was OK after literally flying through the air.

He was evaluated and released from the infield care center, and then he shared his perspective on what happened.

Logano told FOX Sports:

“I guess I don’t know exactly what to think. It’s a product of this racing, and on one hand, I’m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it. On one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash. The other thing, I’m just happy I’m alive. On another hand, I think when we are going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what we’re doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK.

“I’m one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I just don’t feel like that’s acceptable. A lot of it is the big spoiler and these big runs, the pushing and all that. It’s no one’s fault. Denny is trying to go and [Stenhouse] is trying to go. It’s a product of this racing. We have to fix it though because someone already got hurt, and we’re still doing it, so that’s not real smart.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joey Logano goes airborne, flips upside down in Talladega NASCAR crash

Recommended Stories

  • Joey Logano raises concerns after crashing: ‘When is this going to stop?’

    Joey Logano questioned the style of racing at Talladega Superspeedway after going airborne in a crash on the last lap of the opening stage Sunday.

  • Phelps: NASCAR not considering requiring COVID vaccinations

    NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said Sunday that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.” “It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated; he and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.

  • Watch: Wild and memorable NASCAR crashes at Talladega Superspeedway

    There's a reason the term "The Big One" was coined to describe the calamitous collisions that can occur on NASCAR's 2.66-mile Alabama track.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Fact check: Biden support for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial not illegal, expert says

    Claims that President Biden's comments about the Chauvin trial were illegal, are false, according to a legal expert.

  • Ex-NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer on what it takes to win at Talladega

    Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • Stage 1 wreck takes Joey Logano out of Talladega contention

    A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Live leaderboard Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, another […]

  • NASCAR President defends not approving Jennifer Jo Cobb for Talladega Cup race

    NASCAR President Steve Phelps said series officials determined: 'Jennifer did not have the experience necessary in order to run in the Cup race.'

  • Back of the field at Talladega wrecks late in final stage

    The back of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field wrecks late in the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting multiple cars.

  • NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks vaccinations, Jennifer Jo Cobb ahead of Talladega

    NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Talladega on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.

  • Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

    Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials previously said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after the vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

  • Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race at Talladega

    The rain came at a good time for Jeb Burton, helping him end a years-long personal winless stretch that had left him at times doubting his future in racing. Burton got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday when heavy rain halted the action with 23 laps left, securing his first high level win since a truck race in 2013. “The rain didn’t hurt my feelings at all,” Burton said.

  • Corey Lajoie to drive Fox Nation car at Talladega

    Spire Motorsports driver Corey Lajoie joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss racing in a Fox Nation-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

  • I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

    Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 Ibuprofen Can Reduce Pain and Inflammation Ibuprofen works by inhibiting prostaglandins, natural chemicals that "turn on" pain and inflammation in the body. Ibuprofen has been rated the safest NSAID in terms of spontaneous drug reactions, and it may be easier for some people to take than aspirin, as it requires a lower dose to work and is less likely to cause side effects like stomach irritation. 2 Ibuprofen May Increase Risk For Heart Attack Or Stroke "NSAIDs such as ibuprofen have a black box warning that use may cause an increased risk of serious cardiovascular thrombotic events such as heart attacks and strokes," says Leann Poston, MD. "Users should use the lowest dose necessary to relieve their pain, stop taking NSAIDs as soon as possible, and consult your healthcare provider if you need them longer than a week." 3 Ibuprofen May Cause Headaches Ironically, the first medication many of us turn to for a headache can cause headaches if it's used too often. "Use of pain medications such as ibuprofen routinely to treat headaches can cause rebound headaches when the medications are discontinued," says Poston. 4 Ibuprofen May Raise Blood Pressure "Taking ibuprofen routinely can increase blood pressure slightly," says Poston. According to the Mayo Clinic, high blood pressure often has no symptoms; over time, if it's left untreated, it can cause health conditions, such as heart disease. 5 Ibuprofen Can Alter Other Medication You're Taking Talk to your doctor about any other medications or supplements you're taking with ibuprofen. "Ibuprofen interacts with many over-the-counter (OTC) herbs and supplements," says Dr. Danielle Plummer, PharmD. "When taken with other specific medications, the active ingredient of either medication could increase, resulting in either too much of it, leading to increased adverse effects, or decrease, therefore not getting the desired effect from the medication." 6 Ibuprofen Can Cause Edema "A notable side effect of taking this NSAID daily is leg or body swelling." says Magdalena Cadet, MD. This swelling is caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues. It's a common side effect of NSAIDs and usually resolves when the medication is discontinued. 7 Ibuprofen Can Cause Gastrointestinal Issues "If one is ingesting ibuprofen on a regular basis, the stomach loses its protective barrier and is more susceptible to injury," says Barry Gorlitsky, MD. "Over time, this may lead to gastritis (inflammation of the stomach) or something more sinister like a gastric ulcer or perforation, which could be extremely painful, lead to bleeding and may be life-threatening." 8 Ibuprofen Can Cause Kidney Damage Never take more than the recommended dose of ibuprofen; doing so can be dangerous. "Ibuprofen, if taken inappropriately, can also cause damage to the cells of the kidney," says Dr. Perry. "This damage can be irreversible for some patients and require long-term dialysis." 9 Ibuprofen Can Cause Liver Damage "Your liver metabolizes everything you consume. Chronic ibuprofen can damage liver cells," says Siddharth Tambar, MD. "Fortunately the liver can regenerate and recuperate, but if the damage is recurrent, it can eventually lead to cirrhosis."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 10 Ibuprofen Can Increase Bleeding Risk "Ibuprofen works by inhibiting the cyclooxygenase (COX) enzyme involved in the platelet aggregation pathway, which is important in controlling bleeding and hemostasis," says Monisha Bhanote, MD. "Daily long-term use of ibuprofen may increase the risk of uncontrolled bleeding." Remember it's a good idea to talk with your doctor about all medications you take regularly. And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.

  • DeMar DeRozan with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/24/2021

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

    Although Fernando Tatís Jr. was only 3 1/2 months old when his father hit two grand slams in the same inning at Dodger Stadium, the young slugger was well aware his San Diego Padres happened to be in the same park Friday night exactly 22 years later. The baseball gods don't deserve all the credit for the two hardest-hit homers in the ascendant career of Tatís, who led San Diego's latest win over its biggest rival.