Joey Logano explains his side of the last lap at Daytona, says he hasn't spoken to Brad Keselowski yet

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have not yet spoken to each other after the two teammates collided while racing for the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Logano was leading the race as Keselowski had moved into second ahead of the white flag. Keselowski tried the same move that he used to get second from Kevin Harvick on Logano on the backstretch of the final lap. But unlike Harvick, Logano moved to block Keselowski's pass attempt. The block then led to a fiery crash and Michael McDowell's victory on Sunday night.

"I look at it and see that, in my opinion and everyone is gonna have one — but mine is that I’m up in the mirror and I’m watching this all develop behind me," Logano said. "When [McDowell] and [Keselowski] hook up they start coming at me with a run, I throw a mild block, but when Brad moves to the left to pass me that gets [McDowell's car] off-center on his bumper."

Logano then noted how the cars are unstable after pushes — and pointed to the lap 15 wreck that involved 16 cars as an example of how one bump gone wrong can make a car sideways and cause a crash.

"At that point, from watching it in slow motion and trying to dissect it, I see Brad hands turn to the left and the back end of his car is further left than he is, so that means he’s going to the right at that moment spinning out," Logano said. "That’s why I got tagged so hard in the left-rear and spun me out so quick. That’s how I see it happened."

It is true that Keselowski's car is starting to get sideways before he makes contact with Logano. It's also true that Logano never had Keselowski's car totally covered on the block. Did Keselowski get sideways from McDowell's push because he was having to keep turning to the left to try to avoid Logano's block? We may never really know.

Logano also said that he didn't think anyone involved in the incident did anything wrong.

“I don’t think anyone did anything wrong," Logano said. "Everyone is gonna have different perspectives and I think that’s probably where we’re gonna be. To me, the biggest heartbreak of this whole thing is that there are 400 people at Team Penske asking where their Daytona 500 bonus is and it’s up in a ball of flames up in turn three right now."

That's Brad Keselowski's car between Kyle Busch's car and the wall. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Why Logano and Keselowski haven't spoken

Logano said that he hasn't spoken to his longtime teammate because he wanted to have a calmer and cooler conversation that wasn't in the heat of the moment.

"I think everyone cooling off is probably gonna be good, but the analogy I used on SiriusXM a minute ago was it’s a marriage," Logano said. "When you’re married to somebody, you have to figure it out. You’re married. You don’t just leave. You get married. It’s supposed to be forever, so when you have conflict or you have a difference of opinion, you have to talk about it. You can’t just roll it up under the rug. It’s just not gonna work. It’s not healthy."

ICYMI: @joeylogano told #TMDNASCAR he wants to let things cool before he talks to teammate Brad Keselowski following the last lap crash in the #Daytona500 @TheMikeBagley | @PPistone pic.twitter.com/7nWJB1PKdp — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 19, 2021

Logano was trying to win his second Daytona 500 on Sunday while Keselowski was going for his first. Both drivers have Cup Series titles and are locks for the NASCAR Hall of Fame after their Cup Series careers are over.

