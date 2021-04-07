Joey Logano earns Busch Pole Award for Martinsville

Reuters

The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will help athletes find a COVID-19 vaccine but will not require them to get a shot to compete at the Tokyo Summer Games, CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Wednesday. With U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday directing states to widen vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19 most athletes will have access to a COVID-19 shot long before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics but the USOPC will not mandate one. Instead, the USOPC said it will provide logistical support connecting athletes and other personnel with places they can get the vaccine.