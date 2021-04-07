Joey Logano earns Busch Pole Award for Martinsville
After his Bristol Dirt Race win, Joey Logano will start on the Busch Pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Joey Logano will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin.
Logano became the seventh different winner in seven Cup Series races in 2021 when he won at Bristol.
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway. Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was […]
If there is to be an eighth different winner in eight 2021 races, odds of +625 favor Chase Elliott. Brad Keselowski is also highly ranked. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
PointsBet Sportsbook's early line for Saturday night's Cup race at Martinsville favors the driver who won at the track in June 2020.
Join Dion 'Rocko' Williams as he breaks down the nuance of pitting a car at Martinsville Speedway in this week's pit road selection show.
More work remains before NASCAR determines if tires can be used in wet conditions at some ovals.
