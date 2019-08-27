Joey Logano to drive Kevin Harvick’s Pennzoil scheme in Southern 500

Well, this is awkward.

But it’s also hilarious.

Joey Logano will drive one of Kevin Harvick‘s old paint schemes in this weekend’s Southern 500 (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). More specifically, he will drive the Pennzoil scheme Harvick raced to a dramatic win with in the 2007 Daytona 500.

Why is this funny and awkward at the same time?

In 2010 at Pocono Raceway, three years after Harvick’s win, Logano was spun from contact with Harvick with two laps to go.

After an argument on pit road, Logano shared his feelings about Harvick with the media.

“I don’t know what his deal is with me, but it’s probably not his fault, his wife (DeLana Harvick) wears the firesuit in the family, she tells him what to do,” Logano said.

So what’s the best way for Logano’s Southern 500 scheme to be revealed?

With Logano’s wife, Brittany, dressed in a matching uniform and throwing a package of baby diapers at him and informing him it’s his turn to change their son Hudson’s diaper.

“I wear the firesuit in this family,” Brittany declares.

Check out this video to see @joeylogano reveal the Shell-Pennzoil @TooToughToTame paint scheme for #NASCARThrowback weekend! pic.twitter.com/RsjomsQDh3 — Shell Racing US (@shellracingus) August 27, 2019



