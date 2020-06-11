Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano split stage wins at Martinsville

Jimmie Johnson grabbed the lead from Joey Logano on Lap 202 and did not let go on the way to winning Stage 2 in Wednesday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. For Johnson, it was his first stage win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Johnson, who is a nine-time winner at the short track, finished ahead of Ryan Blaney, the pole sitter to start the night. Logano was third, and Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished fourth. Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, rounded out the top five.

Bubba Wallace, in the No. 43 Black Lives Matter Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports, was sixth.

The top-ranking Toyota in the stage was Martin Truex Jr. in 15th, the last car on the lead lap. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch, two laps down at the end of the stage, and Denny Hamlin, three laps down, were a couple of the surprise cars toward the back of the field.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 3 Joey Logano Team Penske 8 4 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6 6 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 5 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 4 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 3 9 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 2 10 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 1

Stage 1 recap

Joey Logano dominated the early going in Wednesday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway, leading 104 of the first 130 laps to win Stage 1. For the driver of the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, it was his third stage win in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Logano pulled away from Clint Bowyer, who finished second in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson in third place was the top Chevrolet. Martin Truex Jr., the top Toyota in the stage, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

Wallace, whose No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet was sporting a Black Lives Matter scheme, said this was the biggest race of his career in response to NASCAR’s announcement earlier in the day that it was banning the confederate flag at its events and properties. Wallace took two tires on the final pit stop to gain track position en route to the fifth-place showing.