Joey Logano delivers record-setting All-Star Race win

Joey Logano has won the NASCAR All-Star Race for the second time in his career.

Logano locked up $1 million on a night in which he set two NASCAR records. He led 199 of the 200 possible laps, the most in NASCAR All-Star Race history. Logano also scored his 10th consecutive top-10 finish in the All-Star Race, breaking his tie with Matt Kenseth for the most all-time.

Denny Hamlin crossed the line second. He was followed by Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch.

The All-Star Race featured four cautions — two for incidents. The most notable occurred on Lap 2 as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked. Though this incident started on the opening lap.

Busch went wide after taking the green flag and left room in the middle of the track. Stenhouse took that spot. The field then went three-wide with Michael McDowell on the bottom, Stenhouse in the middle and Busch on the outside. The lack of room led to Busch hitting the outside wall.

Busch then responded by hitting Stenhouse from behind multiple times. This contact spun the No. 47 Chevrolet into the outside wall. Stenhouse drove back to pit road, left his destroyed car in Busch's pit stall and then he climbed to the pit box for a conversation with Busch's crew chief.

The incident was not over. Stenhouse confronted Busch after the race and ultimately threw a punch. This kicked off a fight that featured crew members from the No. 8 and No. 47 teams.

Who had a good race: Joey Logano started from the pole and led 199 of 200 possible laps of the race. He won the All-Star Race for the second time in his career. ... Kyle Larson started last after qualifying for the Indy 500. He worked his way to seventh by Lap 150 and then stopped for fresh tires. Larson got to third with 38 laps left and then finished fourth. ... Denny Hamlin finished second. ... Chris Buescher finished third after passing Larson late.

Who had a bad race: Stenhouse wrecked on Lap 2 after Busch hit him multiple times from behind. He finished 20th. ... William Byron made an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 68 for a flat tire after hitting the wall. He bent the toe link and fell 12 laps down as the team made repairs. Byron finished 19th and 14 laps down. ... Ty Gibbs won the All-Star Open to make the All-Star Race. He spun on Lap 119 after Busch hit him from behind. Gibbs fell one lap down and finished 13th.

Next: Cup teams return to action Sunday, May 26, for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.