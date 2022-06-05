Joey Logano claims historic first win in Cup Series' debut at WWT Raceway

Joey Logano zoomed to victory Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, outdueling Kyle Busch in overtime.

Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford led 22 of the 245 laps in the Enjoy Illinois 300. His second win of the season was the 29th of his Cup Series career.

Busch finished second in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which was scored .655 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Brother Kurt Busch placed third. Ryan Blaney, a teammate to Logano, recovered from a spin to finish fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top five. Martin Truex Jr. was sixth in his 600th Cup Series start.

Ross Chastain, a two-time winner this season, ran afoul of two contenders in separate incidents in the race’s first half. Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet bumped the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin into the Turn 2 wall, prompting a caution on Lap 64. Hamlin continued at a reduced pace, but crowded Chastain’s car on multiple occasions later to show his displeasure, drawing a rebuke from NASCAR race control.

Chastain then triggered a Lap 101 caution after bumping Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy into a spin that also collected Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota. Six laps later, Elliott repeatedly pushed Chastain on the restart until finally driving past.

Chastain rallied to finish eighth. Elliott took 21st, and Hamlin — last weekend’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600 — was 34th, 11 laps down.

Chase Briscoe started from the pole position and led the first 27 laps until his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford suffered a flat tire. He lost a lap after a pit stop and finished 24th on the lead lap.

Zane Smith, a late-hour sub in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford after Chris Buescher contracted COVID-19 last week, finished 17th in his Cup Series debut. Smith was bumped into a pit-road spin by Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford during the Stage 1 intermission, but he continued with minimal damage.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is scheduled next Sunday (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) at Sonoma Raceway.

This story will be updated.