Joey Logano claims Darlington pole in Saturday qualifying

With a blistering lap at 170.720 mph on Saturday, Joey Logano earned the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Logano rebounded from a dismal weekend at Dover to claim his first career pole at the “Track Too Tough to Tame” as well as his first pole of 2022. Logano is in the midst of a 40-race winless streak in points-paying events, a stretch only interrupted by a victory in the preseason exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February.

Starting inside the top five behind Team Penske’s Logano will be Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson (170.236 mph) and a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas: Christopher Bell (169.818 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (169.292 mph) and Kyle Busch (169.216 mph).

MORE: Full starting lineup | Buy tickets

William Byron brushed the wall in Turns 1 and 2 on his Round 2 qualifying lap with his No. 24 Chevrolet, a throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 2007 scheme that went to Victory Lane at Darlington. Byron’s lap of 168.636 mph sets him ninth on Sunday’s starting grid.

After posting the third-fastest lap between both groups in practice, Denny Hamlin had a mechanical issue during his qualifying run. His lap at 29.431 seconds was good for the 22nd starting position on the grid.

Chase Elliott posted the fourth-fastest lap of drivers in Group B’s practice session, but a flat left-rear tire entering Turn 3 sent his No. 9 Chevrolet spinning, resulting in nose-first contact that sent him to Hendrick Motorsports’ lone backup car for the weekend.

MORE: Elliott on wreck: ‘I hate that’

Kevin Harvick also suffered a flat left-rear tire in Group A’s practice session but was able to nurse the car back to the garage area. However, the rear diffuser beneath his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was damaged, requiring repairs and forbidding Harvick to post a qualifying lap. Both Elliott and Harvick will start from the rear, as will BJ McLeod, who did not post a qualifying lap.

Brad Keselowski and Corey LaJoie also found trouble in practice. Keselowski spun at pit entry to conclude Group B’s practice session as he attempted to head into pit lane. LaJoie went around in the center of Turns 3 and 4 that saw his No. 7 Chevrolet brush the outside wall. They qualified 23rd and 30th, respectively.

This story will be updated.