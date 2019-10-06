Joey Logano, Chase Elliott suffer mechanical issues at Dover

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano and last week’s Roval winner Chase Elliott have started off the second round of the playoffs with mechanical issues.

As cars were taking parade laps prior to taking the green flag for today’s opening race of the Round of 12 at Dover International Speedway, Logano brought his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang to pit road.

“I think something has broken in the rear end of the car,” Logano said to his crew on the team radio, according to NBCSN.

Logano took his car to the garage and his team worked on fixing the problem. Logano was able to return to the track on Lap 23.

As for Elliott, he suddenly slowed on Lap 8 and radioed into his team that he believed the motor in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro blew up. After working under the hood on pit road, the team pushed Elliott’s car to the garage.

“Just had an engine failure of some sort, unfortunately we really don’t know what it was,” Elliott told NBCSN. “It really didn’t seem like anything was off. We were just making laps and then obviously had a failure. It’s an unfortunate way to start this round for sure.”

Even if his team is able to repair the car and get him back on track, Elliott — who won this spring at Talladega, which is next on the schedule followed by Kansas — knows what lies ahead for him if he is to advance to the Round of 8: “I assume I’ll have to win one of these next two weeks.”

