Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski to swap spotters for rest of 2021

Team Penske has swapped spotters between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, a team spokesman confirmed to NASCAR.com. The change will begin Sunday at Michigan International Speedway and carry through the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Coleman Pressley will now spot for Logano and the No. 22 Ford crew, while TJ Majors moves over to Keselowski and the No. 2 squad.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported the news.

Both Logano and Keselowski are guaranteed spots in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, which will begin in two weeks, by virtue of victories. Logano won the inaugural race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track. Keselowski took the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Keselowski has plans to leave Team Penske at the end of the competitive year for Roush Fenway Racing in a driver-owner role. Logano will return to Penske in 2022 for his 10th season with the organization.