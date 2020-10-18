Joey Logano beats Kevin Harvick at Kansas to clinch a chance at the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title

Joey Logano will have a chance to win a second Cup Series title.

Logano led the final 44 laps of Sunday’s race at Kansas to beat Kevin Harvick to the checkered flag and secure his spot in the winner-take-all race for the championship at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

It sure looked like Harvick had a faster car than Logano over the final 30 laps of the race. But the high-downforce rules that NASCAR has implemented at intermediate tracks create a lot of dirty air. And that dirty air appeared to affect Harvick whenever he would get close to Logano’s car.

“Dirty air was the best for us,” Logano said after getting out of his car. The only variable that seemed to affect the battle between the two drivers was lapped traffic in the final laps. But Logano navigated it deftly and never gave Harvick an opening to get really close.

And whenever Harvick would get within a car length or so on the straightaway he would seemingly push Logano’s car forward rather than pull up further for a passing opportunity.

“Joey’s a good blocker,” Harvick said. Logano did a fantastic job of taking Harvick’s line away in the corners to deprive him of air that wasn’t turbulent.



