Joey Logano beats Almirola for Michigan Cup pole

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

Logano's lap of 187.139mph was fastest of all after the single-car qualifying session, earning the Team Penske driver his 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan.

"Such a huge advantage to be on the front row here at Michigan and how important it is to have a pole here in Ford's backyard and Roger's backyard to have a good run here," Logano told FS1. 

"Glad we can deliver so far at least in qualifying. Hopefully in the race this Shell Pennzoil Ford has as much speed and handling to be able to stay up there."

Ford locked out the front row with Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola timing in second at 187.047mph.

"I feel good about it," said Almirola. "Obviously we have a lot of speed. These Ford Mustangs are really fast.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.

Pocono race winner Kyle Busch qualified down in 15th, running an identical lap time to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.

1

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

1

38.474

 

 

187.139

2

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

1

38.493

0.019

0.019

187.047

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

1

38.522

0.048

0.029

186.906

4

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

1

38.526

0.052

0.004

186.887

5

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

1

38.549

0.075

0.023

186.775

6

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

1

38.573

0.099

0.024

186.659

7

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.590

0.116

0.017

186.577

8

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

1

38.605

0.131

0.015

186.504

9

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

1

38.612

0.138

0.007

186.471

10

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

1

38.620

0.146

0.008

186.432

11

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.632

0.158

0.012

186.374

12

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.639

0.165

0.007

186.340

13

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

1

38.661

0.187

0.022

186.234

14

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

1

38.705

0.231

0.044

186.022

15

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

1

38.714

0.240

0.009

185.979

16

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

1

38.714

0.240

0.000

185.979

17

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.732

0.258

0.018

185.893

18

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

1

38.792

0.318

0.060

185.605

19

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.793

0.319

0.001

185.600

20

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.878

0.404

0.085

185.195

21

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.925

0.451

0.047

184.971

22

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

1

38.927

0.453

0.002

184.962

23

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

1

38.927

0.453

0.000

184.962

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

1

38.963

0.489

0.036

184.791

25

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.030

0.556

0.067

184.473

26

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

1

39.040

0.566

0.010

184.426

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.122

0.648

0.082

184.040

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.191

0.717

0.069

183.716

29

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

1

39.271

0.797

0.080

183.341

30

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.274

0.800

0.003

183.327

31

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.296

0.822

0.022

183.225

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

1

39.401

0.927

0.105

182.736

33

51

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.801

1.327

0.400

180.900

34

52

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Ford

1

40.177

1.703

0.376

179.207

35

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

1

40.271

1.797

0.094

178.789

36

15

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

1

40.435

1.961

0.164

178.064

