Joey Logano beats Almirola for Michigan Cup pole
Logano's lap of 187.139mph was fastest of all after the single-car qualifying session, earning the Team Penske driver his 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan.
"Such a huge advantage to be on the front row here at Michigan and how important it is to have a pole here in Ford's backyard and Roger's backyard to have a good run here," Logano told FS1.
"Glad we can deliver so far at least in qualifying. Hopefully in the race this Shell Pennzoil Ford has as much speed and handling to be able to stay up there."
Ford locked out the front row with Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola timing in second at 187.047mph.
"I feel good about it," said Almirola. "Obviously we have a lot of speed. These Ford Mustangs are really fast.
Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.
Pocono race winner Kyle Busch qualified down in 15th, running an identical lap time to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.
1
22
Ford
1
38.474
187.139
2
10
Ford
1
38.493
0.019
0.019
187.047
3
4
Ford
1
38.522
0.048
0.029
186.906
4
11
Toyota
1
38.526
0.052
0.004
186.887
5
14
Ford
1
38.549
0.075
0.023
186.775
6
21
Ford
1
38.573
0.099
0.024
186.659
7
1
Chevrolet
1
38.590
0.116
0.017
186.577
8
2
Ford
1
38.605
0.131
0.015
186.504
9
41
Ford
1
38.612
0.138
0.007
186.471
10
17
Ford
1
38.620
0.146
0.008
186.432
11
8
Chevrolet
1
38.632
0.158
0.012
186.374
12
3
Chevrolet
1
38.639
0.165
0.007
186.340
13
12
Ford
1
38.661
0.187
0.022
186.234
14
20
Toyota
1
38.705
0.231
0.044
186.022
15
19
Toyota
1
38.714
0.240
0.009
185.979
16
18
Toyota
1
38.714
0.240
0.000
185.979
17
9
Chevrolet
1
38.732
0.258
0.018
185.893
18
6
Ford
1
38.792
0.318
0.060
185.605
19
48
Chevrolet
1
38.793
0.319
0.001
185.600
20
88
Chevrolet
1
38.878
0.404
0.085
185.195
21
24
Chevrolet
1
38.925
0.451
0.047
184.971
22
34
Ford
1
38.927
0.453
0.002
184.962
23
42
Chevrolet
1
38.927
0.453
0.000
184.962
24
38
Ford
1
38.963
0.489
0.036
184.791
25
13
Chevrolet
1
39.030
0.556
0.067
184.473
26
36
Ford
1
39.040
0.566
0.010
184.426
27
43
Chevrolet
1
39.122
0.648
0.082
184.040
28
47
Chevrolet
1
39.191
0.717
0.069
183.716
29
95
Toyota
1
39.271
0.797
0.080
183.341
30
00
Chevrolet
1
39.274
0.800
0.003
183.327
31
37
Chevrolet
1
39.296
0.822
0.022
183.225
32
32
Ford
1
39.401
0.927
0.105
182.736
33
51
Chevrolet
1
39.801
1.327
0.400
180.900
34
52
Ford
1
40.177
1.703
0.376
179.207
35
77
Chevrolet
1
40.271
1.797
0.094
178.789
36
15
Chevrolet
1
40.435
1.961
0.164
178.064