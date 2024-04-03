Joey Laine hired as new Seattle Seahawks VP of football administration

RENTON, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 01: A general view of the press conference stage, microphone, backdrop and Seattle Seahawks helmet after Mike Macdonald spoke to media after he was announced as the new Seattle Seahawks head coach at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on February 01, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks announced the hiring of Joey Laine as their new vice president of football administration, replacing Matt Thomas after 11 seasons in the role with the team.

Laine spent just one season with the Packers as a salary cap analyst before moving to join Seattle's front office. Prior to his time in Green Bay, Laine spent 11 years working with the New Orleans Saints before moving to join the Chicago Bears front office in 2015. Laine spent seven seasons as the team's director of football administration, which included roles negotiating contracts, salary cap management, and CBA compliance.

Thomas served a similar function for Seattle in his role as VP of football administration. General manager John Schneider would frequently give Thomas credit when discussing their work to reach contracts with players over the last several seasons.

Laine is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and also received an MBA from Tulane University prior to joining the Saints in 2005.

