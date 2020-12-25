Joey Hauser's huge game can't prevent Michigan State basketball's 85-76 loss to Wisconsin

joey Hauser's career-high 27 points for Michigan State basketball were not enough to prevent the Spartans from falling on Christmas Day.

D'Mitrik Trice's 29 points helped the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers knock off the No. 11 Spartans, 85-76, on Friday afternoon at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan State is now 0-2 in Big Ten play, 6-2 overall. The Badgers are 8-1, 2-0.

This story will be updated shortly.

